Strings and Voices: Georgia Fields with Andromeda String Quartet

Georgia Fields

Together Georgia Fields and Andromeda String Quartet perform string-and-vocal arrangements of Georgia’s original songs, blending the precision of modern classical music with the expressive energy of art-pop. Using live-looping, Georgia further expands the quartet into a lush, immersive soundscape. The result is a performance that feels both intimate and cinematic, featuring tactile strings, soaring vocals, beat-boxing and an undercurrent of raw emotional charge.

Georgia Fields is a critically acclaimed singer‑songwriter and string arranger whose work spans art‑pop, indie and chamber‑folk. Over a 20-year career, she has performed in many of Australia’s most esteemed arts venues, including Hamer Hall, Festival Hall, Melbourne Recital Centre, ACMI, The Corner Hotel, State Library Victoria, Melbourne Fashion Week, Festival of Voices Tasmania, Brisbane Powerhouse and the National Gallery of Victoria. She has released 3 albums and 2 EPs, toured nationally and shared the stage with artists such as Katie Noonan, Pierce Brothers, Didirri, Clare Bowditch, Mia Dyson and Frente.

Andromeda String Quartet

Led by violinist Natasha Conrau, Andromeda String Quartet is a dynamic ensemble known for its adventurous and collaborative approach. As individual musicians, members of the quartet have performed with many of Australia’s leading orchestras, including the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Australian Art Orchestra, Melbourne Ring Orchestra and Orchestra Victoria.

The support act will be Happy Axe.

Happy Axe

Happy Axe is multi-instrumentalist and musical polymath Emma Kelly. Listening to Happy Axe is a hypnotic experience – deft melodies and atmospheric loops cascade and fold themselves around you. Entrancing patterns form and then dissolve.

Inspired equally by the organic sonic landscapes of artists like Björk and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and the brooding string-laden film scores of David Lynch and Hollywood noir, Happy Axe builds sound-worlds filled with both light and shadow.

Emma has also performed around the world with shows throughout Japan, Norway, Germany and New York.

Happy Axe is a proud member of the Spirit Level family. Spirit Level is an artist-run music label based in Melbourne, co-founded by Tim Shiel and Wally De Backer (aka Gotye). It is devoted to nurturing and amplifying creative voices wherever in the world they might be.

Event times

6:30 pm Box Office and bar opens

7 pm Doors

7:30 pm Happy Axe

8 pm Interval

8:15 pm Georgia Fields and Andromeda String Quartet

Tickets $45 / $36 concession

General admission seating