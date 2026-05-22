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Kingston Arts

Stitch with Sappho: Day workshop

Melbourne-based artist Juliet D Collins will be running a whole day creative textile-based workshop influenced by the lens and words of Ancient Greek poet Sappho.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 13, 2026 11:00

Event Ends

Jun 13, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

Melbourne-based artist Juliet D Collins will be running a whole day creative textile-based workshop influenced by the lens and words of Ancient Greek poet Sappho.  You’re invited to drop in and contribute to a collaborative installation artwork to be exhibited at the G3 Gallery in Parkdale later in the year — come for an hour or stay all day. 

Inspired by Sappho’s fragmented legacy, participants will explore queer and feminist themes, the subjective female voice, the natural world and everyday objects that she honours. Through making, stitching and conversation, participants will reflect on how Sappho’s work has been reinterpreted across time, and what her fragments reveal about what survives and what is lost. 

Beginners and experienced makers warmly welcomed. 

Reusing and recycling of textile materials is strongly encouraged. 

Every contributor will be fully credited in the final artwork which will be featured in the artist’s exhibition, Stitch with Sappho – A Collaborative Installation by Juliet D Collins (14 August 2026, G3 Gallery, Shirley Burke Theatre, Parkdale)

Image Credit: Gianna Rizzo

For more information click here

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