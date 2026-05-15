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M16 Artspace

Step Into The Limelight | Canberra’s K–12 Public School Artists

Now in its 20th year, Step into the Limelight 2026 invites you to 'Break Through'...

Tourism

Event Details

Category

Tourism

Event Starts

Jun 12, 2026 11:30

Event Ends

Jun 28, 2026 12:30

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Venue

M16 Artspace

Location

21 Blaxland Crescent, Griffith ACT, Australia

Break Through 

Step Into the Limelight 2026 | Canberra’s K–12 Public School Artists

Now in its 20th year, Step into the Limelight 2026 invites you to ‘Break Through’ – a bold and imaginative exploration of challenge, change, and innovation through the eyes of Canberra’s K–12 public school artists.

Across three gallery spaces and Chutespace, Step into the Limelight highlights the talent, imagination, and diverse perspectives of the next generation of artists while celebrating the value of creative learning in education.

From abstract interpretations of pushing the boundaries to deeply personal reflections on overcoming obstacles, these works showcase the incredible creativity and courage of young people engaging with life’s possibilities.

Expect a dynamic and diverse collection of paintings, sculpture, digital art, textiles, and mixed media pieces that challenge expectations and celebrate the power of change.

 

Image: Step into the Limelight Installation View, 2025. Image: Jen Everart. 

 

Exhibition opening event: Friday 12 June, 6-8pm (As this is outside school hours, students need to be accompanied by parents/carers.)

Gallery opening times: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 – 5pm 

For more information click here

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