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City of Greater Dandenong

Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler: Primary Succession

After rupture comes regeneration.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026

Event Ends

Aug 15, 2026

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Venue

Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre

Location

Corner Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong 3175

Exhibition Dates: 6 June – 15 August
Opening at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre
Saturday 6 June, 6pm

Shaped by climate crisis, biodiversity collapse and ongoing ecological transformation Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler: Primary Succession reflects on how life reorganises itself after ecological rupture.

Grounded in long-term research into Melbourne and Greater Dandenong landscapes, the work examines a world shaped by colonial extraction, urban expansion and climate crisis. Through speculative ecologies, the artists imagine a future where eco-intelligence and ecological memory replace human-centred systems of control.

The artists explore environmental loss through the lens of one of the region’s most vital yet often misunderstood species: the grey-headed flying fox. Essential pollinators and seed dispersers, these nocturnal animals function as a keystone species whose survival is closely tied to the health and regeneration of entire ecosystems.

Sculptural forms, immersive scenography and atmospheric environments invite audiences into a world where biological and technological systems learn, remember and adapt together. Rather than offering utopian or apocalyptic visions, Primary Succession proposes regeneration as a continuous process of becoming, where resilience, memory and possibility coexist beyond human dominance across time, uncertainty and fragile planetary conditions shaped by collective ecological imagination today.

Opening Hours
Wednesday to Saturday, 11am-3pm
Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre

Register for the Opening Event on Saturday 6 June.

Image credit: Wona Bae and Charlie Lawler, Primary Succession (detail), 2026. Courtesy of the artists.

For more information click here

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