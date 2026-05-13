Hayley Millar Baker: Selected Works

Hayley Millar Baker presents Selected Works, a solo exhibition of moving image and photographic works, including the premiere of a compelling new series of photographic works, set across local and neighbouring Aboriginal lands.

Through captivating visuals and immersive soundscapes, observation becomes a meditation on presence, responsibility, and the uneasy coexistence of care and complicity. Selected Works guides audiences across physical and metaphysical realms, offering a reflection on relationality and continuity, and inviting viewers to witness the profound interconnection of Indigenous body, spirit, and land.

About

Hayley Millar Baker (Gunditjimara and Djabwurrung) is an artist from Narrm (Melbourne), Australia. Her work is politically engaged, spiritually resonant, and deeply human, revealing the cyclical, interconnected, and regenerative nature of Aboriginal worlds. Through her practice, she explores the emotional and psychological landscapes of Indigenous women, affirming their strength and enduring presence as sovereign presences shaping contemporary cultural realities.

Drawing on ancestral knowledge and Indigenous philosophies, Hayley engages cosmological and symbolic frameworks that shape Indigenous worlds. She creates immersive spaces for reflection, reclamation, and connection across embodied, spiritual, and environmental experience, inviting viewers to encounter Indigenous knowledge in its non-linear, relational, and enduring form. Her approach moves between concealing and revealing, resisting immediate clarity and asking viewers to slow down, dwell, and remain with uncertainty.

Hayley was shortlisted for the Australian Pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale and selected for MCA Australia’s Primavera: Young Australian Artists. Her work has been exhibited at major institutions locally and internationally, including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Gallery of Victoria, the Art Gallery of NSW, the National Gallery of Art (USA), the Nasher Museum of Art (USA), the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, and the SAMSTAG Museum.

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm and Saturday & Sunday 10am – 3pm

Exhibition Dates: 11 April to 14 June 2026

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