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Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody's Lips

Award-winning cabaret sensation Skank Sinatra returns with a BRAND NEW glittering cabaret spectacle bursting with powerhouse vocals, biting comedy and Broadway bangers turned deliciously sideways.

Festivals & Programs

Event Details

Category

Festivals & Programs

Event Starts

Jun 10, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 14, 2026 20:30

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Venue

The Loading Dock Theatre

Location

301 Forbes St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia

Prepare for an hour with one of Australia’s most magnetic live cabaret performers, featuring big hair, a live pianist and more costume reveals than Liza has sequins. 

From Cabaret to HamiltonEvita to Sondheim, this is musical theatre elevated, unhinged and gloriously misbehaved. 

Skank Sinatra is the name’s on everybody’s lips. Come find out why.

★★★★★ “without a doubt the most delicious drag diva at the Fringe!” Stage Whispers 

★★★★★ “like a freakin’ glitter bomb fired across a spiegeltent – loud, shimmery and impossible to ignore.” On Your Markus

★★★★ “a show that slaps you in the face with glamour, wit and unapologetic charm.” The List

For more information click here

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