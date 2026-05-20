Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody's Lips

Prepare for an hour with one of Australia’s most magnetic live cabaret performers, featuring big hair, a live pianist and more costume reveals than Liza has sequins.

From Cabaret to Hamilton, Evita to Sondheim, this is musical theatre elevated, unhinged and gloriously misbehaved.

Skank Sinatra is the name’s on everybody’s lips. Come find out why.

★★★★★ “without a doubt the most delicious drag diva at the Fringe!” Stage Whispers

★★★★★ “like a freakin’ glitter bomb fired across a spiegeltent – loud, shimmery and impossible to ignore.” On Your Markus

★★★★ “a show that slaps you in the face with glamour, wit and unapologetic charm.” The List