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Kingston Arts

Professional Development for Artists: Grant Writing Workshop

Learn how to write strong, successful grant applications in this practical workshop for artists. Presented by Kingston Arts.

Info Sessions

Event Details

Category

Info Sessions

Event Starts

Jun 23, 2026 18:30

Event Ends

Jun 23, 2026 20:30

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

Join Auspicious Arts Projects for an engaging and informative grant writing workshop hosted by Patrick Hayes, Senior Client Manager at Auspicious Arts Projects.

This workshop is tailored to artists who are either new to grant applications or looking to improve their grant writing skills. It will offer practical advice for applying to the Kingston community bi-annual grants opening on Monday 22 June, as well general tips and tricks to make your grant applications really stand out.

Workshop highlights:

  • Preparing your application: Learn how to structure and present your ideas effectively within a grant application.
  • Support materials: Understand the types of supplementary materials that can strengthen your proposal.
  • The budget: Gain insights into creating a comprehensive and convincing budget for your project.
  • Auspicing: Understand the concept of auspicing and its role in the grant application process.

    Schedule:

    • 6:30pm to 8pm: Grant Writing Workshop
    • 8pm to 8:30pm: Networking over light refreshments

For more information click here

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