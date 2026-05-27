Poetica Petit - Yvette Holt book launch 'Fitzroy North 3068'

Poetica Petit features Yvette Henry Holt, launching her new book Fitzroy North 3068 on Thursday 18 June with beautiful music by folk singer-songwriter Don Leaton. This night of music and poetry is hosted by Poetica MC Miriam Hechtman and the popular open mic section is there for you to share your poetry.

Thursday 18 June, 6pm-8pm

Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf/ Cultural Hub

Cost: $25, includes refreshments.

Bookings essential.

https://poeticapetit2026.eventbrite.com.au

Yvette Henry Holt heralds from the Bidjara, Yiman and Wakaman nations of Queensland. A multi-award-winning poet, essayist, editor and an accomplished social landscape photographer, Yvette has been a pillar of First Nations literary leadership and an executive advisor and peer of Australian literature nationally and internationally for more than two decades; including the initiating and pushing of a Poet Laureate to Australia. Yvette’s writings have been translated into multiple languages for more than two decades both online and traditional format. Yvette has worked closely with the Jewish Australian women writing communities over the last number of years — in her just released book titled Fitzroy North 3068, she has dedicated Chapter Eight to her innate faith, political / social observations, and close ties with the Jewish Australian literary / arts diaspora. Yvette’s poetic lyricism reflects a baseline of psychogeographical and psychoanalytical reflections, global travel, therapy, cartographical archetypes, desert dwellings and matrilineal herstory.

Yvette best describes herself as the occasional poet.

Don Leaton is a folk singer-songwriter whose music gives a voice to the feelings people struggle to explain. After appearing on The Voice Australia, Don has continued developing his sound and deepening his understanding of what makes music truly connect with people through honest storytelling, emotion, and simplicity.