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PhotoAccess Incorporated

Pinhole Photography Workshop

Discover the magic of pinhole photography in this one-day workshop, crafting your own camera and developing one-of-a-kind prints.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Nov 28, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Nov 28, 2026 16:00

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Venue

photo access

Location

30 Manuka Circle, Griffith ACT, Australia

Dive into the exciting world of pinhole photography with this one-day immersive course, taught by artist and 2024 photo access Dark Matter resident Claire Paul!

Claire’s practice uniquely combines long-exposure pinhole photography, foraging practices, and screen-printing technologies to capture the deeper essence of ecologies. Her work emphasises a mindful observation of the natural world, favouring the beauty of unpredictable outcomes over technically perfect results.

In this workshop, Claire will guide you through the creation of your own pinhole camera, encouraging you to see and capture the world through a lens of contemplation and connection. You’ll learn how to transform everyday objects into unique photographic tools and engage with the environment in a collaborative, thoughtful manner. Through fieldwork and darkroom sessions, you’ll not only develop technical skills but also cultivate a more mindful presence, grounding yourself in the slow and deliberate process of pinhole photography.

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or a curious beginner, this workshop offers a unique opportunity to slow down, observe, and create unique, one-of-a-kind images.

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