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Flying Fruit Fly Circus

Pay No Attention

The Flying Fruit Fly Circus returns this June – July with a brand-new show where knockabout comedy meets breathtaking aerials.

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jul 4, 2026 12:00

Event Ends

Jul 11, 2026 17:00

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Venue

Sydney Opera House

Location

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000

Experience the incredible talent of young performers in this high-energy circus extravaganza!

 

Step into a circus of contradictions, where nothing is as it seems – a kaleidoscope of illusion, disguise and reinvention. Performed by the extraordinary young artists of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus, it features breathtaking acrobatics, theatrical trickery and shifting personas – where every identity tried on, discarded or reinvented leaves a trace of who we might become.

 

With spectacular circus skills, sleight of hand and enigmatic performances, thirteen young acrobats pull you into a whirlpool of post-truth malarkey. Everyone has a version; no one agrees. Pay No Attention is by turns hilarious, unsettling and awe-inspiring – a circus puzzle about what it means to be seen.

 

In an age of “fake news”, digital manipulation and endless conflicting stories, Pay No Attention reflects the lived experience of today’s young people: sorting through fragments, questioning authority, embracing fluidity and constructing their own truths and identities.

 

The performance celebrates disguise and reinvention – where young people try on new selves, where nothing is certain and where spectacle itself becomes slippery!

For more information click here

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