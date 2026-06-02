Panorama Brasil draws on the diverse musical landscape of Brazil: music from the bars and clubs of Rio, from the streets of Salvador, and from Brazil’s rich folkloric history. Experience the sophistication of bossa nova, MPB and Brazilian jazz, alongside the earthy sounds of samba and Brazil’s incredible regional styles.
Based in Melbourne, Australia, Panorama Brasil is fronted by Brazilian singer Dany Maia and Australian jazz singer Jacqueline Gawler, and is augmented by a stellar cast of special guests including Brazilian singer Alda Rezende, guitar virtuoso Doug de Vries and Australian jazz icon Vince Jones.
Over the past decade, Panorama Brasil has performed at major festivals including the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, Stonnington Jazz and Adelaide Cabaret Festival.
Panorama Brasil have released three acclaimed albums: The Archer & the Dancer, Flor de Pedra, and Chant/Call: Stories of the Gods. They have collaborated with Brazilian choreographer and dancer Fabiana Grimaldi in concerts, and together they are developing a new Afro Brazilian ballet, Oxossi: The Hunter.
Drummer, composer and musical director of the ensemble Alastair Kerr is a long time student of Brazilian music and recognised as one of Australia’s leading exponents of Brazilian percussion and drumming. Alastair has performed and recorded with many leading Brazilian musicians, both in Australia and Brazil, including Paulo Aragao, Hermeto Pascoal, Assanhado Quarteto, Anna Setton and Marvio Ciribelli. Alastair holds a PhD from the University of Melbourne, for which he researched the music of the Afro Brazilian religion, Candomble.
Dany Maia – voice
Jacqueline Gawler – voice
Yael Zamir – flute
Matt Boden – piano
Jorge Albuquerque – bass
Alastair Kerr – musical director, drums and percussion
Eat & Drink
Make a meal of it! The music gets underway at 7.30pm, but arrive a bit earlier if you can. From 6.30pm, enjoy pre-show dinner and drinks at The Count’s Italian-style kitchen and bar. Reservations are not required when you purchase a ticket to a show. Order from the QR code on your table, or at the bar. View the menu.
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