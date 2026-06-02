Panorama Brasil draws on the diverse musical landscape of Brazil: music from the bars and clubs of Rio, from the streets of Salvador, and from Brazil’s rich folkloric history. Experience the sophistication of bossa nova, MPB and Brazilian jazz, alongside the earthy sounds of samba and Brazil’s incredible regional styles.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Panorama Brasil is fronted by Brazilian singer Dany Maia and Australian jazz singer Jacqueline Gawler, and is augmented by a stellar cast of special guests including Brazilian singer Alda Rezende, guitar virtuoso Doug de Vries and Australian jazz icon Vince Jones.