Oriana presents "An Oriana Songbook"

Oriana Choir at Their Finest

The Sunshine Coast’s premier vocal group, Oriana Choir presents An Oriana Songbook on Sunday 28 June at 2:00pm at Sella Maris Primary School Hall, Maroochydore, and Saturday 4 July at 1:00pm at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gympie – a moving celebration of the music that has shaped Oriana’s story across the years.

Conducted by founder Daniel Calder and accompanied by Denis Feletto, this exquisite concert will showcase Oriana at their finest, weaving together stunning a cappella singing, luminous harmonies, and beautifully crafted choral works that speak straight to the heart. From moments of breathtaking stillness to soaring joy, An Oriana Songbook is a musical journey filled with beauty, reflection, hope, and wonder.

“An Oriana Songbook is a reflection of who Oriana is as a choir,” said Seasonal Music Director and Oriana founder, Daniel Calder. “Songs filled with beauty, humanity, and hope have travelled with the choir across the years. Music has the power to shape us, challenge us, and inspire us, and it is a joy to share this collection with audiences.”

Drawing from treasured repertoire both past and present, the program promises audience and choir favourites such as A Red, Red Rose, Weep No More, Brushstrokes, and the uplifting spiritual Go Where I Send Thee, along with sparkling new additions to Oriana catalogue, The Seal Lullaby, The Kingdom and Stars I Shall Find. Each piece has been carefully chosen to create an afternoon of music that will soothe the soul, stir the imagination, and leave audiences deeply inspired.

Also performing will be the Sunshine Coast Youth Choir, conducted by Sarah Laws and accompanied by Annabelle Clucas, along with selected soloists whose voices will add even more warmth, colour, and spirit to this memorable event.

Tickets are on sale now. For all the details visit oriana.org.au. For enquiries phone 0431 542 343.