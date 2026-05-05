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Catherine Traicos

Catherine Traicos - Live at Church Street Studios, Sydney

An intimate solo performance blending classical, ambient and cinematic sound, featuring new music from In The Heart Of The Night.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 26, 2026 20:00

Event Ends

Jun 26, 2026 22:00

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Perth-based pianist and composer Catherine Traicos presents an intimate solo performance at Church Street Studios, Sydney.

Blending elements of classical, ambient, and cinematic music, Catherine creates deeply atmospheric work centred on acoustic piano, guitar and voice. Her performances invite audiences into a quiet, immersive listening space where subtlety, texture, and emotion take focus.

This special performance features original material from her forthcoming album In The Heart Of The Night, shaped by a deep sensitivity to sound, atmosphere, and melody.

Images by Nick Huggins

For more information click here

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