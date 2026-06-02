Mama Alto presents The Billie Holiday Songbook

Co-creator of Gender Euphoria — a headline show at Sydney WorldPride 2023 — Mama Alto has been recognised with awards from the Australia Council of the Arts and Creative Victoria.

Mama Alto – Vocals

James O’Brien – Piano

Eat & Drink

Make a meal of it! The music gets underway at 7.30pm, but arrive a bit earlier if you can. From 6.30pm, enjoy pre-show dinner and drinks at The Count’s Italian-style kitchen and bar. Reservations are not required when you purchase a ticket to a show. Order from the QR code on your table, or at the bar. View the menu.