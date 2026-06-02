Mama Alto presents The Billie Holiday Songbook

Mama Alto, a jazz singer, cabaret artiste and gender-transcendent diva captivates audiences with her spellbinding interpretations of the Billie Holiday songbook. Her impressive collaborations span legendary figures such as Finucane & Smith, Maude Davey OAM and Brook Andrew, and she has shared the stage with luminaries including Taylor Mac and Alan Cumming.
Regularly appearing at premiere venues and festivals, including Melbourne Recital Centre (VIC), Adelaide Cabaret Festival (SA), Festival of Voices (TAS), Perth International Cabaret Festival (WA) and Joe’s Pub at New York’s Public Theatre (USA), Mama Alto continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances and unique artistic vision.
Co-creator of Gender Euphoria — a headline show at Sydney WorldPride 2023 — Mama Alto has been recognised with awards from the Australia Council of the Arts and Creative Victoria.
Mama Alto – Vocals
James O’Brien – Piano
Eat & Drink
Make a meal of it! The music gets underway at 7.30pm, but arrive a bit earlier if you can. From 6.30pm, enjoy pre-show dinner and drinks at The Count’s Italian-style kitchen and bar. Reservations are not required when you purchase a ticket to a show. Order from the QR code on your table, or at the bar. View the menu.
Booking: https://mpac.monash.edu/event/mama-alto-latc/
For more information click here