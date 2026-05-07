Love for One Night: A NORPA production at the Eltham Hotel

After a sensational sold-out 2022 season hailed as “pure joy” (Australian Stage), NORPA’s award-winning outdoor production returns to the iconic Eltham Hotel — a historic country pub in the lush hinterland near Byron Bay.

Directed by Julian Louis and created in his signature theatrical style, this captivating site-specific work transforms a country pub into a wonderland of the everyday, where strangers meet, sparks fly and hearts are won and lost.

Blending dialogue, movement and song with live camera projections across the backdrop of the pub, and a live band, Love for One Night unfolds as a series of love stories. Funny, tender and a little bit wild, it’s a celebration of the messy, electric ways love finds us.

Love for One Night

Directed and conceived by Julian Louis

Written by Janis Balodis