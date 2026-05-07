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Northern Rivers Performing Arts INC (NORPA)

Love for One Night: A NORPA production at the Eltham Hotel

Theatre under the stars — back by popular demand for one unforgettable season

Tourism

Event Details

Category

Tourism

Event Starts

Aug 27, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Sep 12, 2026 21:00

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After a sensational sold-out 2022 season hailed as “pure joy” (Australian Stage), NORPA’s award-winning outdoor production returns to the iconic Eltham Hotel — a historic country pub in the lush hinterland near Byron Bay.

Directed by Julian Louis and created in his signature theatrical style, this captivating site-specific work transforms a country pub into a wonderland of the everyday, where strangers meet, sparks fly and hearts are won and lost.

Blending dialogue, movement and song with live camera projections across the backdrop of the pub, and a live band, Love for One Night unfolds as a series of love stories. Funny, tender and a little bit wild, it’s a celebration of the messy, electric ways love finds us.

Love for One Night
Directed and conceived by Julian Louis
Written by Janis Balodis

For more information click here

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