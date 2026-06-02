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Patch Theatre

Me & My Shadow

The magical story of making friends with your shadow. Theatre for 4–8 year olds.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 15, 2026 13:00

Event Ends

Aug 29, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Location

King William St, Adelaide SA 5000

Me & My Shadow is the magical story of making friends with your shadow.

Children love to play with shadows, but making friends with your shadow can be a tricky business. There are things to sort out, problems to solve, adventures to have and laughter to be shared.

Me & My Shadow is a visual poem for children brought to life through light, shadow and colour.

With fantastical imagery, playful physical performances and an intriguing score, Me & My Shadow ignites imaginations while exploring the trials and joys of friendship.

Family performances
15, 22 and 29 August, 1.00pm and 4.00pm

For more information click here

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