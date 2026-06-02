Me & My Shadow is the magical story of making friends with your shadow.

Children love to play with shadows, but making friends with your shadow can be a tricky business. There are things to sort out, problems to solve, adventures to have and laughter to be shared.

Me & My Shadow is a visual poem for children brought to life through light, shadow and colour.

With fantastical imagery, playful physical performances and an intriguing score, Me & My Shadow ignites imaginations while exploring the trials and joys of friendship.

Family performances

15, 22 and 29 August, 1.00pm and 4.00pm