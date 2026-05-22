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Live at City Hall: Nathan Cavaleri - Growing Pains

Nathan Cavaleri will perform his deeply personal solo show, Growing Pains, a soulful, real-time reckoning with the highs, lows, and healing that define a life lived out loud.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 20, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 20, 2026 21:00

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Venue

Kingston City Hall

Location

985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin 3189

From child prodigy to cancer survivor, from global stages to mental health collapse, Nathan Cavaleri’s journey is anything but ordinary. By 12, he was at the center of a bidding war between the labels of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Madonna.

By 16, he’d toured the world with B.B. King, played the Kennedy Center in front of the Clintons, and shared stages with icons like Etta James and Bonnie Raitt — all while becoming a familiar face to millions across Australia and the U.S.

But while the spotlight beamed bright, a much quieter struggle was playing out behind the scenes. At its core, Growing Pains is not about fame — it’s about being human. The ache of identity. The grind of expectation. The fight to come home to yourself.

In this deeply personal and emotionally charged solo show, told by Nathan through story and song, he weaves music and storytelling into a powerful narrative that traces his life from busking in Campbelltown to the heights of stardom, the depths of anxiety and burnout, and the eventual rediscovery of purpose and passion.

Raw, funny, and ultimately uplifting, Growing Pains transcends nostalgia. It’s a soulful, real-time reckoning with the highs, lows, and healing that define a life lived out loud.

For more information click here

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