Kingston Arts for Kids: Holiday Program

Kingston Arts for Kids workshops are part of our school holiday arts program that encourages creativity through active learning, experimentation, artistic creation, and fun.

Developed for 7-13-year-olds, these creative workshops offer hands-on activities ranging from acting and music to visual arts and crafts. All sessions are guided by skilled artist-facilitators and supported by dedicated staff to help your child find their creative confidence.

From customising your own cap, to creating your own beats to being a star for a day, there’s something to inspire every child’s imagination.