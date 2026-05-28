Events

 > Performing Arts > School Holiday Activities > Melbourne

Kingston Arts

Kingston Arts for Kids: Holiday Program

Build creativity and confidence through artistic creation and fun these school holidays.

School Holiday Activities

Event Details

Category

School Holiday Activities

Event Starts

Jun 29, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 2, 2026 12:30

Share Icon
Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979-985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

Kingston Arts for Kids workshops are part of our school holiday arts program that encourages creativity through active learning, experimentation, artistic creation, and fun.

Developed for 7-13-year-olds, these creative workshops offer hands-on activities ranging from acting and music to visual arts and crafts. All sessions are guided by skilled artist-facilitators and supported by dedicated staff to help your child find their creative confidence. 

From customising your own cap, to creating your own beats to being a star for a day, there’s something to inspire every child’s imagination. 

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Australia

18 Jun - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Engine

Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.

New South Wales

24 Jun - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the VCA – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…

Australia

2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login