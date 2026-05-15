Kew Court House Live: Tamara Kuldin

Enamored by the romance and sophistication of the golden era of song, acclaimed vocalist Tamara Kuldin has been captivating audiences from Melbourne to Europe with her playful, sultry and heartfelt interpretation of songs from The Great American Songbook and more.

Known for her tributes to Doris Day, her Nostalgique European jazz ensemble and crowd-favourite Ella and Louis show, Tamara is a seasoned and accomplished entertainer.

Witness an extra special evening of music, as Tamara is joined by her dear friends and stalwarts of the jazz scene.

Tamara Murphy, double bass

Sam Keevers, piano

Sam Lemann, guitar

Tickets just $25.