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Boroondara Arts

Kew Court House Live: Manetta/Rudegeair in concert

A special night of deep soul and swinging jazz is coming to Kew Court House as vocalist Henry Manetta and his long-time pianist and musical director Adam Rudegeair present an…

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jun 11, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jun 11, 2026 21:30

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Venue

Boroondara Arts

Location

188 High Street, Kew VIC, Australia

Manetta and Rudegeair share a long musical history, having crossed paths in 2001 at the legendary Dizzy’s Jam Session, and have worked together ever since — in Henry’s band The Trip, and Adam’s various musical projects including Bayou Tapestry and Lake Minnetonka. Their musical partnership is built on a shared love of groove, storytelling, and the rich traditions of jazz and soul — a chemistry that makes their performances feel both spontaneous and deeply rooted.
For this special show, the duo will explore highlights from Henry’s previous albums (and the forthcoming opus The Delirium Room), as well as songs that have been central to his journey as a vocalist and songwriter such as the music of Wendy Saddington and Esther Phillips, and Tim Buckley.
Expect an evening of raw vocal expression and the kind of musical telepathy that only comes from decades of shared musical experience. 

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