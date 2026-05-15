Kew Court House Live: Manetta/Rudegeair in concert

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Boroondara Arts
A special night of deep soul and swinging jazz is coming to Kew Court House as vocalist Henry Manetta and his long-time pianist and musical director Adam Rudegeair present an…
Performing Arts Guide
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SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…
8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.
24 Jun - 12 Jul 2026
Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…
2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
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