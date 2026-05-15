Kew Court House Live: Manetta/Rudegeair in concert

Manetta and Rudegeair share a long musical history, having crossed paths in 2001 at the legendary Dizzy’s Jam Session, and have worked together ever since — in Henry’s band The Trip, and Adam’s various musical projects including Bayou Tapestry and Lake Minnetonka. Their musical partnership is built on a shared love of groove, storytelling, and the rich traditions of jazz and soul — a chemistry that makes their performances feel both spontaneous and deeply rooted.

For this special show, the duo will explore highlights from Henry’s previous albums (and the forthcoming opus The Delirium Room), as well as songs that have been central to his journey as a vocalist and songwriter such as the music of Wendy Saddington and Esther Phillips, and Tim Buckley.

Expect an evening of raw vocal expression and the kind of musical telepathy that only comes from decades of shared musical experience.