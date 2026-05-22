Kate Watts Live in Theatre

After years of writing her debut album, Kate Watts returns to the stage with her first headline show as a solo artist.

Known for creating immersive experiences, Kate guides audiences through their inner landscape with the intention that each person leaves feeling more inspired and empowered than when they arrived.

With over 500 performances to her name, she has carved out a distinct path as a performer. Kate blends powerful, emotive vocals with conscious lyricism, deeply personal storytelling, and unique vocal channelling shaped by years of leading breathwork and cold exposure in the snowy mountains of NSW.

This is a space to feel, release, and reconnect. A space to unravel, and return to the truth within.

Experience Kate Watts live for one night only in a powerful and transformative performance that transcends the traditional concert format and leaves you with a deeper sense of who you are and what you are capable of.