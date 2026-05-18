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fortyfivedownstairs

Kate Butler - Windless Night

…A lunar landscape of forms… faceted surfaces incise shadows and hold and reflect light…

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 16, 2026 12:00

Event Ends

Jun 27, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Fortyfive Downstairs

Location

45 Flinders Lane

“Windless Night” centers on a body of ceramic sculptures that take inspiration from the stillness, light and movement of the night sky, as well as archetypal landmarks by which one orients oneself in space. Large-scale sculptures traditionally have been used as land-marks and place-makers; at a small scale, references to such motifs speak to the personal act of grounding and orientation. A lunar landscape of forms, the sculptures are visually united by faceted surfaces which incise shadows and hold and reflect light.

 

Image: Courtesy of artist

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