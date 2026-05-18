Kate Butler - Windless Night

“Windless Night” centers on a body of ceramic sculptures that take inspiration from the stillness, light and movement of the night sky, as well as archetypal landmarks by which one orients oneself in space. Large-scale sculptures traditionally have been used as land-marks and place-makers; at a small scale, references to such motifs speak to the personal act of grounding and orientation. A lunar landscape of forms, the sculptures are visually united by faceted surfaces which incise shadows and hold and reflect light.

Image: Courtesy of artist