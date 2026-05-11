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The Art Gallery of Western Australia

The West Australian Pulse 2026

The West Australian Pulse 2026 celebrates 34 years and features 63 works by 2025 Year 12 Visual Arts graduates from 43 schools across WA.

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Event Details

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Gallery

Event Starts

May 16, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Sep 13, 2026 17:00

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WA’s talented young artists are celebrated in this yearly showcase, gauging the pulse of young people who will influence, empower and shape the world we live in. The selected works provide a window into young people’s private, social and artistic concerns. It is an inspiring, rewarding and insightful look at the world through the minds of our most talented young artists.

The West Australian Pulse 2026 celebrates 34 years and features 63 works by 2025 Year 12 Visual Arts graduates from 43 schools across WA. This year’s exhibition delivers an exciting range of artistic approaches with the final selection showcasing the highest calibre of artworks produced across the State. The 2026 exhibiting artists examine themes ranging from self-identity – including cultural intersections, neurodiversity, sexuality, and mental health – through to processing loss, environmental concern, racial and societal inequality, and social pressures of conforming and performing through school and beyond.

Image credits – Margaux Parsons Measured By Waste 2025. Oil on canvas, coloured pencil and magnets, two parts: 121.5 x 91 cm (each). Santa Maria College. Axel Wood Pray for Peace, Prepare for War 2025. Oil on canvas, three parts: 76 x 61 cm (each). Hale School. Yuvan Muthusami The Last Embrace 2025. Ink on paper, 45 x 64 cm. Bob Hawke College. Mira Khaled FOMO: Fear Of Mortality Obscured 2025. Oil on board, three parts: 29.7 x 21 cm; 42 x 29.7 cm; 21 x 29.7 cm. Applecross Senior High School. Kira Landuyt Dear Saigon, From, Ho Chi Minh 2025. Oil, egg shell, silk, satin, rope and resin on board, 60 x 126 x 5 cm. Butler College. Photos: Christophe Canato.

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