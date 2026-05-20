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Qtopia Sydney

Juicy Riot

Award-winning theatre babes, prolific music makers & notorious bisexuals Kala Gare and Victoria Falconer are throwing a high-femme-fronted, queer-as-fuck variety extravaganza!

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jun 29, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Jun 29, 2026 20:30

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Venue

The Eternity Playhouse

Location

39 Burton Street, Darlinghurst Sydney, New South Wales, 2010

Celebrating the close of QTopia’s Pride season with a thirst-quenching lineup of guest acts serving music, cabaret, performance art and pure heart-starting joy. And you KNOW we gonna dance. Come drink it up.

For more information click here

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