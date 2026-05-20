Juicy Riot

Celebrating the close of QTopia’s Pride season with a thirst-quenching lineup of guest acts serving music, cabaret, performance art and pure heart-starting joy. And you KNOW we gonna dance. Come drink it up.
For more information click here
Qtopia Sydney
Award-winning theatre babes, prolific music makers & notorious bisexuals Kala Gare and Victoria Falconer are throwing a high-femme-fronted, queer-as-fuck variety extravaganza!
Performing Arts Guide
Celebrating the close of QTopia’s Pride season with a thirst-quenching lineup of guest acts serving music, cabaret, performance art and pure heart-starting joy. And you KNOW we gonna dance. Come drink it up.
For more information click here
SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…
8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Sydney Dance Company’s Engine is a striking triple bill set to ignite the Sydney Opera House stage with raw power.
24 Jun - 12 Jul 2026
Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist courses in visual and performing art, and how…
2 Jul - 2 Jul 2026
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