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Omega Ensemble

Inner Landscapes

Uncharted territories

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 11, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Jul 11, 2026

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Venue

Newcastle City Hall

Location

290 King Street, Newcastle NSW 2300, Australia

Omega Ensemble presents Inner Landscapes, featuring the world premiere of a new work by award-winning Australian conductor Paul Stanhope, at Newcastle City Hall on Saturday 11 July.

Australia’s most dynamic chamber group presents works by Corigliano, Schubert, and Stanhope, alongside the Australian premiere of Grammy Award-winning American composer Jessie Montgomery.

In a world premiere, Australian composer Paul Stanhope brings lyrical depth and human vitality to his first Clarinet Concerto ‘Paludarium Dreams’ written in his trademark style of poetic narrative and musical invention.

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