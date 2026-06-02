Omega Ensemble presents Inner Landscapes, featuring the world premiere of a new work by award-winning Australian conductor Paul Stanhope, at Newcastle City Hall on Saturday 11 July.

Australia’s most dynamic chamber group presents works by Corigliano, Schubert, and Stanhope, alongside the Australian premiere of Grammy Award-winning American composer Jessie Montgomery.

In a world premiere, Australian composer Paul Stanhope brings lyrical depth and human vitality to his first Clarinet Concerto ‘Paludarium Dreams’ written in his trademark style of poetic narrative and musical invention.