Inner Landscapes

Mirroring the composer’s own inner turmoil, Franz Schubert’s stirring String Quartet No. 14, “Death and the Maiden” has long captured the imagination of listeners with its thrilling climaxes, tortured freneticism and darkly romantic source material.

In an expanded setting for chamber orchestra arranged by the formidable Gustav Mahler, this seminal work leads a program that ventures into intimate inner worlds, exploring shifting terrains of emotion and memory.

Opening with John Corigliano’s tender Soliloquy — an elegy of reflection and restraint, carrying the weight of memory while seeking solace in beauty and stillness — this performance also includes the Australian premiere of Jessie Montgomery’s Grammy Award-winning Rounds for piano and strings, starting with a single repeating idea that spirals into intricate motion.

In a world premiere, Australian composer Paul Stanhope brings lyrical depth and human vitality to his first Clarinet Concerto written in his trademark style of poetic narrative and musical invention.