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Sydney Philharmonia Choirs

Haydn’s Creation

An uplifting masterpiece that brings to life the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis story

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 4, 2026 13:00

Event Ends

Jul 4, 2026 15:00

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Venue

Sydney Opera House

Location

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs present Haydns Creation at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday 4 July 2026, an uplifting masterpiece that brings to life the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis story of the origins of the world through choral and orchestral splendour.

 

Experience the miraculous energy and grandeur of this iconic work under the baton of renowned Australian conductor Brett Weymark, leading the 130-voice Symphony Chorus and Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra. Taking on the roles of archangels and the first humans are three outstanding stars of the Australian opera stage: soprano Celeste Lazarenko as Gabriel and Eve, tenor Andrew Goodwin as Uriel, and baritone Michael Lampard as Raphael and Adam.

 

Composed at the height of Haydn’s creative powers, The Creation has captivated audiences since its premiere in Vienna in 1798. From the darkness of chaos to the brilliance of light, the first sunrise to storms, creatures and human joy, Haydn paints each scene with remarkable imagination and luminous musical colour.

 

Voice, energy, joy?  This music has all three in abundance, promising an unforgettable experience filled with wonder, exhilaration and sheer celestial brilliance.

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