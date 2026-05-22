Duelling Keyboards with Tony Fenelon OAM and John Giacchi

Melbourne music lovers won’t want to miss Duelling Keyboards, a spectacular concert event featuring Tony Fenelon OAM and John Giacchi in a rare live musical partnership

Bringing together extraordinary artistry, wit, and theatrical flair, this special performance will showcase classical favourites alongside memorable stage and screen selections.

Experience the magic and power of the iconic Kingston Wurlitzer Theatre Organ together with the Grand Piano in this unforgettable afternoon of entertainment.

Presented by Melbourne Theatre Organ