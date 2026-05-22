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Kingston Arts

Duelling Keyboards with Tony Fenelon OAM and John Giacchi

Melbourne music lovers won't want to miss Duelling Keyboards, a spectacular concert event featuring Tony Fenelon OAM and John Giacchi in a rare musical partnership.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 5, 2026 14:00

Event Ends

Jul 5, 2026 16:15

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Venue

Kingston City Hall

Location

985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

Melbourne music lovers won’t want to miss Duelling Keyboards, a spectacular concert event featuring Tony Fenelon OAM and John Giacchi in a rare live musical partnership

Bringing together extraordinary artistry, wit, and theatrical flair, this special performance will showcase classical favourites alongside memorable stage and screen selections.

Experience the magic and power of the iconic Kingston Wurlitzer Theatre Organ together with the Grand Piano in this unforgettable afternoon of entertainment. 

Presented by Melbourne Theatre Organ 

For more information click here

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