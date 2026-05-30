Get ready to be seduced, swindled, and swept off your feet — Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is hitting Riverside in a glittering new production that’s all charm, chaos, and con artistry at its most delicious.

Based on the hit 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, this Tony-nominated musical comedy follows two cunning conmen — the elegant, ruthless Lawrence Jamieson and the wildly unpredictable Freddy Benson — as they go head-to-head on the French Riviera in a winner-takes-all game of deception. Their target? A sweet, unsuspecting American heiress. But in a world built on lies and reinvention, nothing — and no-one — is quite what they seem.

With a razor-sharp book by Jeffrey Lane and an irresistibly cheeky score by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a riot of farcical foolishness, toe-tapping tunes, and whip-smart satire.

For fans of the original film, lovers of sharp musical theatre, or anyone who can’t resist a smooth-talking rogue, this one’s for you.

The con is on. Don’t be the last to catch it.