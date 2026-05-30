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Riverside Theatres

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Riverside Theatres presents a Redfern Lane proudction of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 25, 2026 14:00

Event Ends

Jun 28, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Riverside Theatres

Location

Market Street, Parramatta NSW, Australia

Get ready to be seduced, swindled, and swept off your feet — Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is hitting Riverside in a glittering new production that’s all charm, chaos, and con artistry at its most delicious. 

Based on the hit 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin, this Tony-nominated musical comedy follows two cunning conmen — the elegant, ruthless Lawrence Jamieson and the wildly unpredictable Freddy Benson — as they go head-to-head on the French Riviera in a winner-takes-all game of deception. Their target? A sweet, unsuspecting American heiress. But in a world built on lies and reinvention, nothing — and no-one — is quite what they seem. 

With a razor-sharp book by Jeffrey Lane and an irresistibly cheeky score by David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is a riot of farcical foolishness, toe-tapping tunes, and whip-smart satire. 

For fans of the original film, lovers of sharp musical theatre, or anyone who can’t resist a smooth-talking rogue, this one’s for you. 

The con is on. Don’t be the last to catch it. 

For more information click here

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