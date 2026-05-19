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Belco Arts

Dear earth...

Artists from all over Australia bring their takes to the concept of 'earth': our home, the environment, soil, land, inclusive of all that lives within.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

May 22, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jul 5, 2026

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Artists from all over Australia bring a lens onto the concept of ‘earth’: our home, the environment, soil, land, inclusive of all that lives within.

Dear earth… is an open exhibition that welcomes artists of all ages, viewpoints, and levels of experience to explore the theme in drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, and mixed media. This diverse collection of work provokes awareness, dialogue, political activism, experimentation, thoughtfulness, playfulness, or deep contemplation.

All the works in the exhibition are eligible for consideration of the $500 People’s Choice Award.

Images

Cactus Hideout by Brenda Runnegar.

Abstract desert by Amanda Biggs.

Rosebud by Zorica Purlija.

Chestnut-breasted Mannikin (detail) by Rebecca Tapscott.

For more information click here

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