Concert: Katie Noonan featuring the River Suite string quartet

For the first time, five-time ARIA Award-winning artist Katie Noonan will perform two concerts at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in celebration of the release of her 30th studio album, Alone but all one.

The album is an intimate and poignant exploration of love in all its stages, and features Noonan’s first songwriting collaboration with acclaimed writer Trent Dalton.

The concerts will showcase Noonan’s exquisite vocals with just piano and strings as an accompaniment.

Alongside the new work, audiences will also be treated to some of Noonan’s most loved songs from across her extraordinary career, making the night a full-circle experience for long-time listeners and new audiences alike. Honest, vulnerable and quietly powerful, these shows are designed as an invitation into stillness, story and connection — the kind of live experience that stays with you long after the final note.

Don’t miss your chance to see Noonan perform at the Art Gallery, the only Sydney venue she will appear at for her album tour.

Guests will also enjoy a private exhibition viewing of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes 2026, making it a wonderful evening of music and art.

Doors open at 6pm. Until 7.30pm, you are welcome to buy light refreshments from the Members Lounge and pop-up bar.