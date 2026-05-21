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Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh)

Brook Andrew ROLLERCOASTER: winhangadurinya in motion

MAPh presents a major commission by Brook Andrew, one of Australia’s most influential and internationally recognised artists.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Aug 30, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Museum of Australian Photography (MAPh)

Location

860 Ferntree Gully Road, Wheelers Hill VIC, Australia

Brook Andrew ROLLERCOASTER: winhangadurinya in motion

This exhibition presents a new commission alongside works from the Museum of Australian Photography’s collection, together with artworks, objects and archival materials from the artist’s own collection.

Brook Andrew is an artist whose conceptual practice shifts across photography, performance, moving image, installation, public space and research, often through deep collaboration with artists, communities and friends. His practice is informed by his experiences as a Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal, kweer person from south eastern Australia, alongside an ongoing curiosity about the world and the intersecting relationships and kinship between people, memory, culture and place.

The title ROLLERCOASTER suggests erratic movement, emotional shifts, bodily sensation and the simultaneous pull of fear, joy and uncertainty. Winhangadurinya is a Wiradjuri concept from Andrew’s matrilineal language group in western New South Wales. Often understood as meditation, contemplation or deep reflection, it proposes a slower and more attentive way of looking, feeling and thinking.

At a time of accelerating digital culture, social media and artificial intelligence, the exhibition creates space for pause, reflection and imagination. It reminds us that the future is not fixed, but something still in motion. We can choose to shape our lives through attention, care, responsibility and collective thought.

Exhibition runs 6 June to 30 August
FREE
Launch Saturday 13 June 1pm to 3pm
FREE > RSVP here

For more information click here

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