Bobby Fox sings SINATRA AT THE SANDS

This will be a spectacular concert that recreates the magic of the seminal 1966 Sinatra/Count Basie album Sinatra at the Sands.

Featuring songs like Come Fly With Me and Fly Me To The Moon, Frank called this show ‘the best performance of my life’.

This presentation will be led by the incomparable Bobby Fox (Frankie Valli from Jersey Boys) and accompanied by Mordialloc Jazz Orchestra (MoJO). Every single track from the album will be authentically recreated. This truly will be a once in a lifetime event!

This event wil be supported by MoJO Vocal Royale. Featuring Cathy, Judee, Julie, Brad, and Dougie—some of MoJO’s most loved singers—come together to share their favourite tunes in an intimate jazz combo, discover another side of these talented artists.

This concert is proudly sponsored by Community Bank Parkdale – Bendigo Bank