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Kingston Arts

Bobby Fox sings SINATRA AT THE SANDS

Led by Bobby Fox and the Mordialloc Jazz Orchestra, this concert will recreate the magic of the seminal 1966 Sinatra/Count Basie album 'Sinatra at the Sands'.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 14, 2026 13:30

Event Ends

Jun 14, 2026 16:15

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Venue

Kingston City Hall

Location

985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

This will be a spectacular concert that recreates the magic of the seminal 1966 Sinatra/Count Basie album Sinatra at the Sands.

Featuring songs like Come Fly With Me and Fly Me To The Moon, Frank called this show ‘the best performance of my life’.

This presentation will be led by the incomparable Bobby Fox (Frankie Valli from Jersey Boys) and accompanied by Mordialloc Jazz Orchestra (MoJO). Every single track from the album will be authentically recreated. This truly will be a once in a lifetime event!

This event wil be supported by MoJO Vocal Royale. Featuring Cathy, Judee, Julie, Brad, and Dougie—some of MoJO’s most loved singers—come together to share their favourite tunes in an intimate jazz combo, discover another side of these talented artists.

This concert is proudly sponsored by Community Bank Parkdale – Bendigo Bank

For more information click here

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