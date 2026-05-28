Arts Centre Melbourne presents New Owner

Knowing that dogs are the best medicine, Mabel adopts Bart from the animal shelter to help heal her widowed heart. But Mabel is old, and Bart is young, and not all love can last forever. Suddenly alone, Bart embarks on an urban odyssey of towering hot dog carts, menacing dog-nappers and junkyard camaraderie. A wistful, wordless journey from a dog’s point of view, New Owner melds tender puppetry with spellbinding animation to paint a poignant portrait of friendship, loss and new beginnings.

Nominated for Best Presentation for Children at the 2017 Helpmann Awards (Australia).

Based in Perth, The Last Great Hunt is an internationally renowned, artist-led collective of creators, innovators and explorers. With every new show, the team hunts for new ways to connect audiences all around the world with high-quality original work that is engaging, moving and accessible to all. From large-scale productions to intimate, non-verbal pieces and nimble touring works, The Last Great Hunt ensures that there is a theatrical experience for everyone.