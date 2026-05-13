City of Casey Council is seeking to commission an artist/s to create a series of artworks for the Cranbourne Hub.

Commission Aims Place-specific storytelling: translating Cranbourne’s heritage and contemporary culture into physical form, creating a sense of local identity and pride.

Seamless integration, not decoration by embedding the art into the building’s fabric – durable, low-maintenance and fully accessible

Extend the public realm into the building, reinforcing way-finding from street to foyer (where embedded in paving)

Reinforcing natural way-finding and celebrating the act of gathering across multiple levels (where the artwork is suspended)

Creating a sense of place by increasing safety, ownership, connection, and pride of place

Inspire community engagement and future use of the space.

To create works which are made of durable materials ensuring the work can be appreciated and enjoyed for many years to come.

To provide a professionally executed public artwork that complements the existing public artworks in the City of Casey’s growing collection.

To boost civic pride in our shared open spaces through the installation of public art.

Artists are invited to submit expressions of interest (EOI) in response to the project brief A shortlist of four artists will be selected by the Public Art Selection Panel to proceed to concept development. Concept design submissions will be reviewed and assessed by the Public Art Selection Panel. The preferred concept will be selected to proceed to detailed design to deliver the selected concept.

As part of our commitement to gender equality we would particularly encourage female and gender diverse artists to make a submission.

EOI submissions will be accepted from 5th May to 5th June 2026, no entries will be accepted after this time. Artists should send the following to [email protected]

a short biography and CV, maximum 3 pages

a brief description of your current artistic practice and why this project is of interest to you, 500 words max

portfolio of artworks – including any public art commissions, up to 15 images max, labelled as follow “artists name_artwork title_location/gallery_date” submitted as individual image files, not pdfs. Can be sent as attachments or via a file share link without password requirements

two references preferably from a previous client, commissioner or curator related to a previous public art commission

**Artists are specifically instructed not to submit any drawings or concepts. Please only submit the information requested – additional images or text will not be reviewed.