The creative vision for Enlighten 2027 is HERE: celebrating PLACE / LANDSCPE / ENVIRONMENT – In 2027 Enlighten will look to this place and explore what it means to us right now, today. We’re asking what it means to have a Festival HERE, on Ngunnawal Country, in the National Triangle, in Canberra, on this continent and even on this Earth.

EOIs for Installations, Activations, and Experiences within the Festival Hub:

This opportunity is for artists and organisations interested in having their installation, activation, or experience presented in the Festival Hub in Canberra’s National Triangle.

Enlighten is interested in a range of possible works, including:

Unique installations or experiences in key locations across the festival site.

Unique installations or experiences in surprising places, and things that activate the spaces in between the capital’s National Cultural Institutions.

Light based work or work that creates an exciting, surprising atmosphere after dark in other ways.

Submission Information

For more information, including details of how to submit your proposal, please read the EOI information pack which is available on the Enlighten website: https://enlightencanberra.com/get-involved/installations/

An online information session will be held at 5pm on Wednesday 24 June 2026, and instructions for how to register for this are available in the EOI information pack.

ENLIGHTEN: BEYOND

A separate EOI process for ENGLIGHTEN: BEYOND is also currently open. ENLIGHTEN: BEYOND is The festival’s program of compelling, adventurous, and unexpected events, performances and experiences happening all over the ACT.

ENLIGHTEN: BEYOND takes the sense of excitement and discovery of the Enlighten Festival at the National Triangle and entices audiences to explore the wealth of experiences on offer all over Canberra during the Festival period.

ENLIGHTEN: BEYOND is for people and organisations interested in programming their own events in Canberra as part of the Enlighten Festival. For more information on this process, please visit our website https://enlightencanberra.com/get-involved/get-involved-enlighten-beyond/

For any questions, please reach out to our team at [email protected]

Artworks Pictured:

Queens of the Desert, Kaylene Whiskey, National Portrait Gallery of Australia, Enlighten Festival 2026

Amorphia, the Indirect Object, Enlighten Festival 2026

You Are Me, Niow, Enlighten Festival 2026

Glitch Monument, Collide Public Art, Enlighten Festival 2026