Artists from across the country are invited to submit work for this nationally significant acquisitive prize, which continues to champion excellence, innovation and technical skill in contemporary print practice. With a long history of attracting hundreds of entries each year, the Burnie Print Prize offers a highly regarded platform for both emerging and established artists to present their work to a broad audience.

We welcome submissions across all printmaking techniques, from traditional processes such as etching, lithography and relief printing, to digital and expanded practices that push the boundaries of the medium.

Full details can be found at https://www.burniearts.net/Exhibitions/2027-Exhibits/Burnie-Print-Prize-2027

Entries close 5pm Friday 30 October 2026.

Exhibition on show 20 March to 29 May 2027 in the new Burnie Arts Centre.

Image Details: 2025 Burnie Print Prize Winner Lois Water – Pleat 4 (detail).