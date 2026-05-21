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National Threatened Species Day 2026: Open Photographic Exhibition

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Awards & Prizes

Kangaroo Valley Art Prize

Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge…

Visual Arts

Closing 21 Aug 2026
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Art Prize Guide

Gosford Art Prize 2026

Gosford Regional Gallery is pleased to present the Gosford Art Prize 2026. Open to Australian Artists working in any medium…

Visual Arts

Closing 20 Jul 2026
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Expression of Interest

Woods Street Youth Art Prize 2026

A biennial award exhibition celebrating the creativity of young artists from Melbourne’s west, with a range of prizes on offer.

Visual Arts

Closing 12 Jun 2026
Featured
Awards & Prizes

Bowness Photography Prize 2026

Calling artists working with photography! Submissions to the Bowness Photography Prize are open 16 April to 14 June. Enter for…

Photography

Closing 14 Jun 2026
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