Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge…
Closing 21 Aug 2026
Gosford Regional Gallery is pleased to present the Gosford Art Prize 2026. Open to Australian Artists working in any medium…
Closing 20 Jul 2026
A biennial award exhibition celebrating the creativity of young artists from Melbourne’s west, with a range of prizes on offer.
Closing 12 Jun 2026
Calling artists working with photography! Submissions to the Bowness Photography Prize are open 16 April to 14 June. Enter for…
Closing 14 Jun 2026
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