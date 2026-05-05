The Woods Street Youth Art Prize is a much-loved biennial exhibition celebrating the creativity, diversity and spirit of young people across Melbourne’s west, returning to Woods Street Arts Space in 2026. This exciting opportunity invites emerging artists to share their work, connect with the community and be part of an exhibition.
Who can apply?
The Woods Street Youth Art Prize is open to young people aged 14 to 25 years who study, live, work, or have a connection to the western suburbs of Melbourne from the cities of Hobsons Bay, Maribyrnong, Brimbank, Melton, Wyndham, Moonee Valley, Geelong or Melbourne.
Teachers, youth workers or community arts organisation representatives can apply on behalf of young people with parental/guardian consent. Artists under the age of 16 years must have guardian/parental consent.
We welcome a wide range of artistic practices, including:
- 2D works (painting, drawing, photography etc)
- 3D works (sculpture, installation)
- Film
- Performance art
Each artist can submit a maximum of two artworks.
Exhibition details
All selected artworks will be exhibited at Woods Street Arts Space in Laverton from 4 to 19 September 2026.
This exhibition offers a unique platform to showcase your work to a broad audience and be part of a celebration of creativie young people from the western suburbs. It also highlights the important role that Woods Street Arts Space plays in our community.
How to apply
Please ensure you have read the Artist Brief(PDF, 298KB) and Terms & Conditions(PDF, 290KB) before applying.
Expressions of Interest can be submitted via SmartyGrants from 9am Monday 4 May, to 3pm Friday 12 June 2026.
Prizes
There are a range of prizes on offer, including:
Open Category – $1000
Runner up Open Category – $500
Hobsons Bay Artist – $500
Artist Encouragement Award (under 20) – $200
Artist Encouragement Award (over 20) – $200
People’s Choice Award – $400
For more information click here