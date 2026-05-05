The Woods Street Youth Art Prize is a much-loved biennial exhibition celebrating the creativity, diversity and spirit of young people across Melbourne’s west, returning to Woods Street Arts Space in 2026. This exciting opportunity invites emerging artists to share their work, connect with the community and be part of an exhibition.

Who can apply?

The Woods Street Youth Art Prize is open to young people aged 14 to 25 years who study, live, work, or have a connection to the western suburbs of Melbourne from the cities of Hobsons Bay, Maribyrnong, Brimbank, Melton, Wyndham, Moonee Valley, Geelong or Melbourne.

Teachers, youth workers or community arts organisation representatives can apply on behalf of young people with parental/guardian consent. Artists under the age of 16 years must have guardian/parental consent.

What Can You Submit?

We welcome a wide range of artistic practices, including:

2D works (painting, drawing, photography etc)

3D works (sculpture, installation)

Film

Performance art

Each artist can submit a maximum of two artworks.

Exhibition details

All selected artworks will be exhibited at Woods Street Arts Space in Laverton from 4 to 19 September 2026.

This exhibition offers a unique platform to showcase your work to a broad audience and be part of a celebration of creativie young people from the western suburbs. It also highlights the important role that Woods Street Arts Space plays in our community.

How to apply

Please ensure you have read the Artist Brief(PDF, 298KB) and Terms & Conditions(PDF, 290KB) before applying.

Expressions of Interest can be submitted via SmartyGrants from 9am Monday 4 May, to 3pm Friday 12 June 2026.

Prizes

There are a range of prizes on offer, including:

Open Category – $1000

Runner up Open Category – $500

Hobsons Bay Artist – $500

Artist Encouragement Award (under 20) – $200

Artist Encouragement Award (over 20) – $200

People’s Choice Award – $400