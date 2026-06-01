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Low Cost Art Studio Opportunities in Brimbank

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Funding

Arts Short Notice Activity Program

The Arts Short Notice Activity Program (Arts SNAP) for individuals and groups offers funding for regional, national and international short…

All Arts

Closing

Featured
Expression of Interest

Join Nillumbik Shire Council Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Help shape Arts and Culture in Nillumbik by joining the Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Community Development

Closing 19 Jun 2026
Featured
Expression of Interest

Giving Culture Partnerships

Partner with Giving Culture now in time for Christmas to promote your 2026 events and activities!

All Arts

Closing 30 Jun 2026
Featured
Expression of Interest

Randwick Town Hall Takeover

An invitation for multidisciplinary artists to reimagine civic infrastructure in bold new ways.

All Arts

Closing 9 Jun 2026
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