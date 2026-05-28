Your town hall, reimagined.

Town Hall Takeover is back for 2026. We are throwing open the doors of Randwick Town Hall and handing the keys to the creatives.

Forget the polling booths, this is space to reimagine civic infrastructure in bold new ways as artists across all disciplines are invited to incubate, activate, experiment and explore.

Whether you want to develop a new performance, launch a music album, present an exhibition, facilitate dynamic discussions, curate a creative market, or host a writers residency – Randwick Town Hall is yours for the taking.

Support includes free venue, artist stipend, stretch fund, access fund, access stipend, carer stipend and documentation.

Download and read the full information pack here before applying.

Click here to find more information and the application link.

Image: Floorplan Studio, Deep Place, Town Hall Takeover 2025. Photo by Jessica Maurer.