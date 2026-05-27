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Giving Culture

Giving Culture Partnerships

Partner with Giving Culture now in time for Christmas to promote your 2026 events and activities!

Expression of Interest

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jun 30, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

All Arts

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Giving Culture is a meaningful and unique corporate gift voucher program that helps support the long-term sustainability of Australia’s not-for-profit arts sector. 

The key feature of our gift voucher program is that we pass 100% of the value of that voucher on redemption to our partner organisation, and there is no cost for not-for-profit organisations to participate in our program.

Partner with us now, and we will work with you to create gold and silver voucher packages for your 2026 activities, events or program – just in time for our Christmas rush!

For more information click here

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