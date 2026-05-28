Opportunity

 > All Arts > Community Development > Expression of Interest > Victoria

Nillumbik Shire Council

Join Nillumbik Shire Council Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Help shape Arts and Culture in Nillumbik by joining the Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Expression of Interest

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jun 19, 2026

Accepting applications from

Victoria

Artform

Community Development

Share Icon

Council is inviting expressions of interest for its Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee.

This is a valuable opportunity to share your expertise and insights to contribute to the strategic development of arts and culture in the Shire.

Committee members provide informed advice to Council on cultural policy, planning and programs, and play a key role in supporting artistic excellence and community engagement.

Meetings are held quarterly, with a one-year term starting Monday 23 November 2026

 

Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Friday 19 June.

For more information click here

Related Opportunities

Unlock Padlock Icon

Unlock this content?

Access this content and more

Join Now Login
Unlock Padlock Icon
Mentorships

Kickstart EOIs Open

Film

Closing 18 Jun 2026

Unlock Padlock Icon

Unlock this content?

Access this content and more

Join Now Login
Unlock Padlock Icon
Services

Join Bradfield Development Authority's Arts and Culture Advisory Panel

Community Development

Closing 8 Jun 2026

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login