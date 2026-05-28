Council is inviting expressions of interest for its Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee.

This is a valuable opportunity to share your expertise and insights to contribute to the strategic development of arts and culture in the Shire.

Committee members provide informed advice to Council on cultural policy, planning and programs, and play a key role in supporting artistic excellence and community engagement.

Meetings are held quarterly, with a one-year term starting Monday 23 November 2026

Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Friday 19 June.