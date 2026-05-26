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Venues for Hire

Available now: Collins Street Studio Offices

Creative Office Opportunity | Suitable for creative businesses, startups and tech teams. Two office spaces available, originally co-designed with the…

All Screen

Closing 3 Aug 2026
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Awards & Prizes

Bindi Digital Art Prize 2026

Bindi Enterprises Invites artists to submit digital and moving image works for this all inclusive national art prize!

Visual Arts

Closing 21 Aug 2026
Featured
Expression of Interest

Woods Street Youth Art Prize 2026

A biennial award exhibition celebrating the creativity of young artists from Melbourne’s west, with a range of prizes on offer.

Visual Arts

Closing 12 Jun 2026
Featured
Awards & Prizes

Entries Now Open: 2026 Woollahra Digital Literary Award

Enter the Woollahra Digital Literary Award 2026. A national stage for digital-first writing, now featuring a new Digital Innovation development…

Writing and Publishing

Closing 19 Jul 2026
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