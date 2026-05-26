Creative Office Opportunity | Suitable for creative businesses, startups and tech teams. Two office spaces available, originally co-designed with the…
Closing 3 Aug 2026
Bindi Enterprises Invites artists to submit digital and moving image works for this all inclusive national art prize!
Closing 21 Aug 2026
A biennial award exhibition celebrating the creativity of young artists from Melbourne’s west, with a range of prizes on offer.
Closing 12 Jun 2026
Enter the Woollahra Digital Literary Award 2026. A national stage for digital-first writing, now featuring a new Digital Innovation development…
Closing 19 Jul 2026
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