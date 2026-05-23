The Arts Short Notice Activity Program (Arts SNAP) for individuals and groups offers funding for regional, national and international short…
Closing
Help shape Arts and Culture in Nillumbik by joining the Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee
Closing 19 Jun 2026
Partner with Giving Culture now in time for Christmas to promote your 2026 events and activities!
Closing 30 Jun 2026
An invitation for multidisciplinary artists to reimagine civic infrastructure in bold new ways.
Closing 9 Jun 2026
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