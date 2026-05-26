Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge…
Closing 21 Aug 2026
The Basil Sellers Art Prize returns in 2026 putting artists first and offering a $55,000 prize pool. Call for entries…
Closing 11 Sep 2026
Gosford Regional Gallery is pleased to present the Gosford Art Prize 2026. Open to Australian Artists working in any medium…
Closing 20 Jul 2026
Entries are open now for the prestigious Burnie Print Prize 2027. Total Prize money $24,000.
Closing 30 Oct 2026
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