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Awards & Prizes

Kangaroo Valley Art Prize

Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge…

Visual Arts

Closing 21 Aug 2026
Featured
Awards & Prizes

Basil Sellers Art Prize 2026

The Basil Sellers Art Prize returns in 2026 putting artists first and offering a $55,000 prize pool. Call for entries…

Prints & Drawings

Closing 11 Sep 2026
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Art Prize Guide

Gosford Art Prize 2026

Gosford Regional Gallery is pleased to present the Gosford Art Prize 2026. Open to Australian Artists working in any medium…

Visual Arts

Closing 20 Jul 2026
Featured
Awards & Prizes

Burnie Print Prize 2027

Entries are open now for the prestigious Burnie Print Prize 2027. Total Prize money $24,000.

Visual Arts

Closing 30 Oct 2026
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