Best new shows & films streaming August 2025: Netflix, ABC, Prime, Max and more …

Netflix: streaming August 2025

My Oxford Year (1 August)

Film. When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie who profoundly alters both of their lives. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest.

Perfect Match Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Blindfolded kissing sessions, boardroom deliberations, and beachfront reunions with an ex are on the horizon for a new group of Perfect Match singles. This time around, some Netflix Reality Universe newbies are joining in on the fun.

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

Image: WWE. Streaming August 2025.

Wrestling PLE. The action heats up when Superstars step inside the squared circle and take centre stage at WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer. Featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 (6 August)

Wednesday. Image: Netflix. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billie Piper, and more. Watch the trailer.

Stolen: Heist of the Century (8 August)

Documentary. Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world’s biggest heists – and how did they pull it off?

Final Draft (12 August)

Reality Series. Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Love is Blind UK Season 2 (13 August)

Series. A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle? Starring Matt and Emma Willis.

Fixed (13 August)

Film. After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy. Watch the trailer.

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (14 August)

Mononoke the Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage. Image: EOTA / Crew-Cell. Streaming August 2025.

Film. The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser (15 August)

Documentary Series. Former contestants and producers reveal the intense, damaging reality behind the success of The Biggest Loser in this provocative documentary series.

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (19 August)

Documentary Series. Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones’ impact on NFL history.

Forgive Us All (20 August)

Film. A story of redemption in a world gone dark. Starring Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey, and Richard Roxburgh.

Gold Rush Gang (21 August)

Gold Rush Gang. Image: Netflix. Streaming August 2025.

Film. At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

Long Story Short (22 August)

Series. From the creator of BoJack Horseman comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. Starring Dave Franco, Lisa Edelstein, Ben Feldman, and more. Watch the trailer.

The Beekeeper (23 August)

Film. A former assassin leaves his peaceful retirement to pursue vigilante revenge when his beloved neighbour gets scammed by an international fraud ring. Starring Jason Statham.

The Thursday Murder Club (28 August)

The Thursday Murder Club. Image: Netflix. Streaming August 2025.

Film. A group of senior sleuths passionate about solving cold cases get plunged into a real-life murder mystery in this comic crime caper based on the novel. Starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant, Richard E. Grant, and more. Watch the trailer.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (29 August)

Documentary. A teenage girl and her boyfriend are viciously cyberbullied by an unknown phone number for months. But as the investigation into the harassment unfolds, the authorities uncover a shocking secret that upends everything anyone thought they knew about the case.

The Brutalist (30 August)

Film. A visionary architect flees post-war Europe in 1947 for a brighter future in the United States and finds his life forever changed by a wealthy client. Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Max: streaming August 2025

Final Destination: Bloodlines (1 August)

Final Destination: Bloodlines. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming August 2025.

HBO Max Exclusive Premiere. Film. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle – her grandmother, Iris – and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Fatal Destination (1 August)

Documentary Series. Exploring the dark side of exotic tourist destinations through first-hand accounts of those involved in tragic incidents.

Marc Maron: Panicked (2 August)

HBO Max Comedy Special. In his second HBO special, comedian, and podcaster Marc Maron offers up his nuanced perspective on our increasingly uncertain world.

The Hobbit Trilogy (2 August)

Films. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Hobbit Bilbo travels from his cosy home, on an adventure with a wizard and a group of rowdy dwarves.

The Playboy Murders Season 3 (2 August)

Documentary Series. These stories expose the pitfalls of fame for those appearing on the pages of Playboy. Each mystery probes into murders that intersect with Playboy, forcing viewers to question every perception they hold of one of America’s most recognisable publications.

The Yogurt Shop Murders (4 August)

HBO Max Documentary Series. In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin. What happened that night continues to mystify the police, the families, and the city. This series explores the complex questions and trauma left by the unsolved case.

Expedition Bigfoot Season 6 (5 August)

Documentary Series. The legend of Bigfoot has been a source of fascination for generations. An elite team of investigators analyse five decades of Bigfoot sightings to pinpoint when and where to encounter the elusive beast.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (6 August)

HBO Max Documentary Series. Hark Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

Tom and Jerry Gokko: Food and Home (8 August)

Series. Tom and Jerry Gokko is a brand-new Japanese animated series full of fast-paced chases, funny fights, and nonstop fun.

The Lord of the Rings: Extended Edition Trilogy (9 August)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Image: New Line Cinema. Streaming August 2025.

Films. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition. Hobbits Frodo and Sam journey to destroy the evil One Ring with the help of their travelling companions.

Shark Week (10 August)

HBO Max Event. From daring free-divers dancing underwater with sharks to experts recreating dangerous shark attack scenarios, these are not your average shark shows! This year you will be transported right into the action with moments never seen on TV before. With epic bites of content to sink your teeth into every single night, you won’t be able to miss a second.

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (16 August)

Film. Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

King Richard (16 August)

Film. A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard. Starring Will Smith.

Dead Hot (18 August)

Series. Five years ago, Elliot’s love, Peter, went missing, leaving behind only a severed finger in a pool of blood. Now, Elliot lives with his best friend and Peter’s twin, Jess. The two are platonic soulmates. They won’t pretend like life doesn’t suck – but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to go out, hook up with randoms, get their hopes up over strangers, and laugh their asses off along the way.

Dead Hot is the twistiest of thrillers, rooted in Elliot and Jess’s friendship as they navigate all the fun, heartbreak, and absurdity of their mid-twenties – with a bit of mystery, missing persons, and bloody fingers in between. Watch the trailer.

Peacemaker Season 2 (22 August)

Peacemaker. Image: Warner Bros. Streaming August 2025.

HBO Max August Headliner. Series. The new season follows Christopher ‘Chris’ Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Watch the trailer.

Lady and the Dale (26 August)

Documentary Series. Elizabeth Carmichael, a larger-than-life entrepreneur rose to prominence with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss (28 August)

Documentary Series. The controversial kiss from former Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales to top goal scorer Jenni Hermoso created a huge scandal back in 2023 and set the scene for an epic showdown in Madrid’s ‘Audiencia Nacional’ court in 2025. This is the inside story of one of Spain’s biggest trials, featuring exclusive access to Rubiales and his legal team, as they prepare for a court case that could see Rubiales serve a jail sentence of up to two and a half years.

Don’t Worry Darling (30 August)

Don’t Worry Darling. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming August 2025.

Film. While her husband leaves home everyday to work in a top secret facility, a young 1950s housewife begins to question her life when she notices strange behavior from the other wives in the neighborhood.

Prime Video: streaming August 2025

Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues (1 August)

Prime Video Documentary Series. The five-part docu-series tells the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak, who are rebuilt to win, with American football legend Tom Brady laying out their new mission statement: ‘We’re trying to make this a world-class team.’

Licorice Pizza (1 August)

Film. A young man and a young woman grow up, run around, and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and Sean Penn.

The Pickup (6 August)

The Pickup. Image: Prime Video. Streaming August 2025.

Prime Video Film. In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis , are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe, with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Eva Longoria.

Conclave (9 August)

Conclave. Image: Focus Features. Streaming August 2025.

Film. The Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world, locked together in the

Vatican halls. Tasked with running the covert process of selecting a new pope, Cardinal Lawrence finds

himself at the centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The

Church.

Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci.

Top End Wedding (11 August)

Top End Wedding/Goalpost Pictures. Streaming August 2025.

Film. This hilarious and heart-warming comedy is the story of successful Sydney lawyer, Lauren, and her fiancée Ned. Engaged and in love, they have just one day to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in the Northern Territory), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream Top End Wedding. Starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee.

Butterfly (13 August)

Butterfly. Image: Prime Video. Streaming on Prime Video. Streaming August 2025.

Prime Video Series. Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centred on David Jung, an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organisation she works for. Watch the trailer.

Starring Daniel Dae Kim and Reina Hardesty.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 (13 August)

Prime Video Series. Based on the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. In Season Two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

Starring Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, Michael Cera, and more.

Flight Risk (14 August)

Film. A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Dockery.

The Map That Leads To You (20 August)

Prime Video Film. The Map That Leads To You follows Heather, a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life. When she crosses paths with Jack, a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected.

Starring Josh Lucas, KJ Apa, and Madelyn Cline.

007: Road to a Million Season 2 (22 August)

Prime Video Series. Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an global adventure through a series of James Bond inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a £1,000,000 prize.

Upload Season 4 (25 August)

Upload. Image: Prime Video. Streaming August 2025.

Prime Video Series. Upload is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation, King of the Hill), set in a technologically advanced future where holographic phones, self-driving vehicles, AI assistance, and 3D food printers are the norm. And, forget about dying – instead, you’ll be ‘uploaded’ to a virtual reality afterlife, and enjoy all the comforts of a world-class resort. Provided you can afford it.

Starring Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Alegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Owen Daniels.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (27 August)

Prime Video Series. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. Watch the trailer.

Starring Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth.

Binge: streaming August 2025

The Idaho Student Murders (1 August)

Documentary Series. The Idaho Student Murders examines the shocking 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students, exploring the investigation, media frenzy and arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in this gripping true-crime documentary.

The Shield Seasons 1-7 (1 August)

Series. A gang of corrupt Los Angeles Police Department cops uses illegal methods to maintain law and order, whilst engaging in a series of undercover dealings secretly in order to get rich.

Starring Michael Chiklis.

The Good Doctor Seasons 1-7 (1 August)

Series. This riveting series follows Dr Shaun Murphy, a brilliant young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, as he navigates personal and professional challenges at a prestigious hospital. It’s a not-to-be-missed, complete boxset drop.

Emmanuelle (2 August)

Film. In search of a lost pleasure, Emmanuelle travels alone to Hong Kong on a business mission. In the vibrant and sensual city, she indulges in intense encounters and new experiences.

Starring Noémie Merlant, Naomi Watts, Will Sharpe, and Jamie Bower.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer (4 August)

The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer. Image: Binge.

Series. Things get personal for Brett Colby after he is thrust into a murder trial to defend the husband of a life-long friend accused of a heinous murder. As the trial unravels a deeper mystery, a 1968 cold case murder of two teens is re-opened, and the twelve jurors sworn in for the trial find their own lives changed by the experience. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sam Neill, Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, and William Zappa.

Yes, Chef (4 August)

Reality Series. Featuring twelve highly skilled chefs who all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity or short fuses are holding them back. Enter Martha Stewart and José Andrés. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Ancient Aliens Season 19 (5 August)

Documentary Series. Historians and experts investigate various events, legends and texts throughout history that may contain evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life. Hosted by Giorgio Tsoukalos and Erich von Däniken.

Julius Caesar: The Making Of a Dictator Season 1 (7 August)

Documentary Series. He came. He saw. He conquered. The tale of an ambitious power-grab that turned to tyranny. How Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years.

Gladiator II (8 August)

Film. Gladiator II continues Ridley Scott’s epic saga. Officially, years after Maximus’s death, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum when tyrannical emperors conquer his home. With rage and legacy driving him, he must reclaim Rome’s honour and glory through blood and vengeance.

Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal.

The Making Of Gladiator II will also drop on Binge, as a companion to this film release.

Wolf Man (9 August)

Wolf Man. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film. A family barricades themselves in a farmhouse after a creature attacks. As the night unfolds, the father transforms into a dangerous being, threatening his wife and daughter.

Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner.

Antiques Road Trip Season 27 (21 August)

Reality Series. Antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at auction.

The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down (22 August)

Reality Series. Ten of Canada’s most talented amateur potters take centre stage in this heartwarming and hilarious new competition. Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Jennifer Robertson, with guest judge Seth Rogen.

Seinfeld Seasons 1-9 (26 August)

Series. Seinfeld is a landmark sitcom that ran for nine seasons, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends as they navigate everyday absurdities in New York City. With its sharp observational humour and iconic catchphrases, it redefined TV comedy and remains endlessly quotable and rewatchable. This is available for live channel viewing only on Binge.

The Brutalist (30 August)

The Brutalist. Image: A24. Streaming on Binge.

Film. In 1947, a visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in the United States, but their lives are transformed by a mysterious, wealthy client.

Starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce.

Apple TV+: streaming August 2025

Chief of War (1 August)

Chief of War. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonisation in the late 18th century. Watch the trailer.

Starring Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, and more.

Stillwater Season 4 (1 August)

Series. The series follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. Centred on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, they encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbour.

Platonic Season 2 (6 August)

Series. The ten-episode second season picks up with everyone’s favourite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.

Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical (15 August)

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical. Image: Apple TV+. Streaming August 2025.

Series. The Peanuts gang celebrate the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love. Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place. While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby.

Invasion Season 3 (22 August)

Series. Following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, the acclaimed, action-packed series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and more.

Shape Island Season 2 (29 August)

Series. The series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences, showing kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Stan: streaming August 2025

Building Bad (3 August)

Building Bad. Image: Stan. Streaming August 2025.

Documentary. Produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, the film follows acclaimed reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. Over several years, their tenacious investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner (3 August)

Documentary Series. From Glacier Point to El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, to spectacular visuals of iconic geology, flora, & fauna of present-day Yosemite, come along with Kevin Costner for the ride. This series will explore the region’s rich Indigenous American legacy, the serendipitous arrival of outsiders in 1850, and how John Muir evolved from a Scottish immigrant to a crusader for our wildest places.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (9 August)

Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Image: Starz. Streaming August 2025.

Series. The highly anticipated prequel to the global phenomenon, Outlander, Outlander: Blood of my Blood is a romantic tale that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways. Watch the trailer.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater, and Jamie Roy.

The Rainmaker (16 August)

The Rainmaker. Image: USA Network. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Watch the trailer.

Starring Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, and Lana Parrilla.

Serial Killer Wives (17 August)

Documentary Series. Meet the partners of some of the world’s most sadistic murderers, with extraordinary first-hand testimony from those that loved these vicious monsters, providing a unique and fascinating insight into the twisted minds of these terrifying criminals.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (29 August)

Reality Series. Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues.

Paramount+ streaming August 2025:

Every Little Thing (1 August)

Documentary. Every Little Thing follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood, Los Angeles, finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, healing, and the delicate beauty in tiny acts of greatness.

Goodrich (1 August)

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming August 2025.

Film. Andy Goodrich’s life is upended when his wife enters a rehab program, leaving him on his own with their young kids. Goodrich leans on his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, as he ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had. Watch the trailer.

Starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis.

Migration (3 August)

Film. The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids – teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen – the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Watch the trailer.

Man With No Past (5 August)

Film. Waking up in an unfamiliar city, a man with no memory must confront the mysteries of his own identity. However, his desperate search to uncover the past pits him against a powerful enemy, leading to a showdown that ultimately reveals the truth.

Starring Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, Marton Csokas, and Charlotte Vega.

Ridiculousness Season 40 (6 August)

Reality Series. From epic stunts, pranks gone wrong, to everything in between, host Rob Dyrdek returns to showcase and dissect the most hilarious and absurd viral videos on the internet. Featuring special celebrity guests throughout the season, Dyrdek will discuss and categorise the wild and wacky clips caught on camera.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7 August)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming August 2025.

Film. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are back for their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet. Watch the trailer.

Starring Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Jim Carrey, and Keanu Reeves.

Night Swim (10 August)

Film. Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.

Playing Gracie Darling (14 August)

Playing Gracie Darling. Image: Paramount+. Streaming August 2025.

Paramount+ Series. When Joni was fourteen, her best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance. Twenty-seven years later, local teens still get their kicks ‘Playing Gracie Darling,’ a spooky game named after the girl who vanished. But when another young girl disappears under eerily similar circumstances, Joni is forced to confront her past and the secrets that never stayed buried. Watch the trailer.

Starring Morgana O’Reilly, Dame Harriet Walter, Rudi Dharmalingam, Celia Pacquola, Annie

Maynard, and Dan Spielman.

Eileen (24 August)

Film. Based on the best-selling novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen is the story of young secretary who becomes enchanted by the glamorous new counsellor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret – throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.

Starring Anne Hathaway, Thomasin McKenzie, and Shea Whigham.

The Killer (24 August)

Film. The Killer stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler, Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator, and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Diana Silvers, and Omar Sy.

Stans (27 August)

Stans. Image: Steven Leckart. Streaming August 2025.

Documentary. Will the biggest Slim Shady fan please stand up? Twenty-five years after the release of Eminem’s iconic song ‘Stan’, about an obsessed fan who takes his admiration for the rapper too far, the landscape of fandom has completely changed. Flipping the music documentary format on its head, Stans follows not just Eminem’s artistic trajectory, but that of his most loyal superfans, with Steven Leckart’s film offering an entertaining and vibrant look at the modern nature of fandom and how social media has irrevocably changed the relationship between artists and their audience. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: streaming August 2025:

Eyes of Wakanda (1 August)

Eyes of Wakanda. Image: Marvel/Disney. Streaming August 2025.

Disney+ Series. Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story.

Naming the Dead (3 August)

Documentary Series. There are 50,000 bodies lying unnamed and unmourned across America with no way of identifying them, until now. This powerful new series follows the DNA Doe Project – a leading organisation in genetic investigation and identification – as they partner with law enforcement agencies to solve the coldest of cases, name these unidentified bodies, and bring resolution to families across the country.

King of the Hill Season 14 (4 August)

Series. King of the Hill returns with a brand new ‘legacy’ season.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3 (6 August)

Disney+ Series. The daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father.

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 (6 August)

Series. Marinette and Adrien, two normal teens, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir when a mysterious evil threatens to destroy Paris.

Reservation Dogs Seasons 1-3 (6 August)

Reservation Dogs. Image: FX/Hulu. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 5 (6 August)

Documentary Series. An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

FX’s Necexa (8 August)

Docuementary Series. Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s oldest and most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa. FX’s Necaxa is a bilingual docuseries chronicling a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa (8 August)

Comedy Special. In his second hourlong standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph Barbosa shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (12 August)

Disney+ Series. Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses – Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho – as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city.

FX’s Alien: Earth (13 August)

Alien: Earth. Image: FX. Streaming August 2025.

Series. When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

Big City Greens Season 4 (13 August)

Series. The adventurous life of Cricket Green, a country boy who moves with his family from their rural farm to a modern metropolis.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Seasons 9-13 (14 August)

Series. A peek inside the exploits and privileged private lives of the blended Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Limitless: Live Better Now (15 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig; climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones; and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea – all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

The Kingdom (15 August)

Series. This six-episode ESPN Original Series on the Kansas City Chiefs documents the franchise’s storied history and remarkable modern-day dynasty, all told through unprecedented access to the team’s 2024 season.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox (20 August)

Series. A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Eenie Meanie (22 August)

Film. Eenie Meanie is an original film that follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Twelve (23 August)

Disney+ Series. The epic battle to save our world is about to begin. Angels and demons collide.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia Season 2 (27 August)

Disney+ Documentary Series. The intrepid Shipwreck Hunters Australia team of Ryan, Johnny, Nush, Andre, and Ash are back, launching six more epic missions along Australia’s treasure coast. The highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet to explore rich maritime stories of our past and make breakthrough discoveries.

SBS On Demand: streaming August 2025:

Garma Festival 2025 (1-4 August)

Festival Series. The Garma Festival is Australia’s largest Indigenous gathering, a four-day celebration of Yolngu life and culture held in remote northeast Arnhem Land. Hosted by the Yothu Yindi Foundation, Garma showcases traditional miny’tji (art), manikay (song), bunggul (dance) and story-telling, and is an important meeting point for the clans and families of the region.

The Shift Season 2 (7 August)

The Shift. Image: TV 2. Streaming August 2025.

Series. The Shift is a drama series about life in different hospital departments, at a fictional Danish Hospital in the Greater Copenhagen area. The first season was set in a maternity ward and the second season takes place two years later in a paediatric ward. As the season opens, Linda is running her busy ward with a steady hand. But when her own son is suddenly hospitalised in critical condition, Linda feels powerless. Can she be there for her son, her staff and the hospitalised children?

Marcella Seasons 1-3 (9 August)

Series. Marcella is a multi-stranded crime drama from international screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), co-created by Nicola Lardner (The Tunnel) and starring Anna Friel. Set in contemporary London, Marcella centres on the psychological struggles of a Metropolitan police officer at crisis point in her personal life, driven by rejection and intuition.

All three seasons of Marcella will be available to streaming on SBS On Demand.

Leonardo da Vinci (9 August)

Documentary Series. A fifteenth-century Italian polymath of soaring imagination and profound intellect, Leonardo da Vinci left behind artistic works of staggering beauty as well as detailed anatomical sketches, studies of geology, gravity and water, and designs for machines of war and flying contraptions that today are marvelled at for their ingenuity and foresight.

La Unidad Seasons 2-3 (14 August)

La Unidad. Image: Movistar+. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Carla is the chief inspector of a police brigade that is always fighting Islamic terrorism. As the second season begins an operation to catch one of the most sought-after Jihadist leaders ends up with the accidental death of the first-born son of Omar Al Hassan, a Syrian businessman living in Spain with contacts in the Saudi secret services, the Spanish National Intelligence Centre (CNI) … and Jihadist terrorists.

Little Fires Everywhere (16 August)

Series. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster. Watch the trailer.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Joshua Jackson.

Safe Harbor (21 August)

Series. Misfits Marco and Tobias live and breathe the tech world, but are still far from cracking into the billionaire boys club. Their lives are upended when they offer up their services to hack into the computer system of Rotterdam harbour – Europe’s largest port – in order to control the deliveries of drug shipments in cargo containers for the Irish Mob’s ramshackle European outpost.

Fatal Crossing (28 August)

Fatal Crossing. Image: Shuuto Arctic. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Journalist Nora Sand works as a foreign correspondent for a Danish newspaper and lives in London. When she’s given an anonymous tip and an old missing persons case it immediately sparks her interest.

ABC iview: streaming August 2025:

Austin Season 2 (3 August)

Series. Julian and Ingrid are in London pitching a live-action version of Big Bear when they hear an Australian production company wants the show, but only if Ingrid is the creative lead. Meanwhile, Austin meets with Greta (Claire Lovering), a posh and scarily effective literary agent who’s already planning his TED Talk and merch line. Watch the trailer.

Bay of Fires Season 2 (3 August)

Bay of Fires. Image: ABC. Streaming August 2025.

Series. The former locals of Mystery Bay descend on Melbourne. Confined for many years to one tiny town they revel in their newfound freedom as reunions abound: heartfelt hugs, longing looks, hollandaise and the unplugging of oxygen tanks … there is nothing quite like a new city. But celebration turns to anticipation as they attempt their most dangerous mission yet, one that could land them years in prison.

Miss Austen (3 August)

Series. Pivoting between earlier and later years of Cassandra’s life, the series centres around the literary mystery of Cassandra notoriously burning her famous sister Jane’s letters. Over four episodes it is a re-imagination of a fascinating, witty and heart-breaking story of sisterly love, while creating in Cassandra a character as captivating as any Austen heroine.

Play School: Science Time (3 August)

Documentary Series. Join Leah and Teo to learn all about fascinating fossils, brilliant bubbles, magnificent magnets… even wonderful whale blubber! With help from some very clever friends, Leah and Teo make discoveries and create science experiments that are easy to do and fun for the whole family.

Dr Ann’s Secret Lives (5 August)

Documentary Series. Dr Ann Jones heads to Rosemary Island, WA to join turtle scientists on their annual nest survey. It’s hot work, but worth it – females laying eggs; flatback hatchlings, and she even wrestles a Green Turtle.

Back Roads (7 August)

Back Roads. Image: ABC. Streaming August 2025.

Documentary Series. This time on Back Roads Lisa Millar straps herself in for an adventure exploring the legendary Snowy River. Most of us know the name, but how much do we really know about this iconic river? Lisa follows the Snowy from the slopes of Mt Kosciuszko in New South Wales right down south to Marlo, where the river empties out into the Bass Strait.

Griff’s Great American South (7 August)

Documentary Series. Griff hits Memphis to trace the roots of blues, soul, and rock’n’roll on the banks of the Mississippi. You could name check more famous musicians in Memphis than anywhere else in the world. Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Cash, BB King, Al Green, Robert Johnson… the list goes on. At Sun Records Studio, anyone could come and make a record for $3.98.

Teenage Boss: Next Level Season 2 (9 August)

Reality Series. Hosted by the multi-talented Emma Watkins, this series sees ten teens take charge of their family’s monthly budget, learning critical lessons in financial responsibility.

Compass: Cult of the Saints (10 August)

Documentary. As eight-year-old diabetic Elizabeth Struhs lay dying in her home in Toowoomba, her parents and other members of the religious cult the Saints gathered around her and sang. They withheld her life-saving insulin medication, believing God would heal her. But Elizabeth died. In this confronting documentary, award-winning journalist Suzanne Smith enters the world of the religious cult the Saints, and talks to their families and former cult members.

The Family Next Door Season 1 (10 August)

Series. Propelled by a mystery that disrupts a seemingly harmonious beachside community, the six-part suburban mystery drama series starring Australian actor Teresa Palmer explores the universal challenges of motherhood, marriage, friendship, and the complexities of identity.

PJ Masks Power Heroes Season 1 (11 August)

PJ Masks Power Heroes. Image: Entertainment One / Frog Box Productions / TeamTO. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. The PJ Masks arrive on your screens in all-new adventures! Catboy, Owlette and Gekko are joined by new heroes, creating a bigger, even better team. Good thing too, as new villains are in town. Our heroes will take them on in the city, space and the frozen wilderness of Iceworld. As Catboy says, ‘If badness is everywhere, we’ll be everywhere.’

Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction Season 2 (13 August)

Talk Show Series. Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction returns for another season – six brand-spankingly new episodes of existential angst, heart-rending confession, and unqualified psychoanalysis. This season promises more of the same – one question, two guests, and a barely competent host.

Professor T Season 1 (15 August)

Series. Jasper Tempest is a Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University. He is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order, but his genius for solving crimes means he is constantly having to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Stories from Magic Beach (15 August)

Stories from Magic Beach. Image: Arenamedia. Streaming on ABC iview.

Series. After reading the iconic book by Alison Lester, nine children and a dog find themselves on Magic Beach. Each episode of Stories from Magic Beach focuses on the adventures of a different protagonist. They explore caves, build giant sandcastles, poke around rock pools and converse with sea creatures. This is where their animated imaginations begin.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ Season 2 (16 August)

Quiz Show. Comedian Guy Montgomery, aided by his co-host, Sanjay Patel returns for a new season of Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee NZ and introduces some new and innovative elements to the new season.

Richard Osman’s House of Games Season 1 (18 August)

Quiz Show. Every episode, a group of four famous faces go toe-to-toe testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining trivia. Fun, witty, and full of surprises, Richard Osman’s cross-examination of the celebs provides an entertaining watch for all the family. And of course, this warm, feel-good quiz is perfect for playing along with at home.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16, Episodes 8-14 (22 August)

Good Game Spawn Point. Image: ABC. Streaming on ABC iview.

Talk Show Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents!

In The Heights (22 August)

Film. The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

I, Jack Wright Season 1 (24 August)

Series. The apparent death by suicide of a high-powered businessman sends a shockwave through his family. As his many wives and children fight over the remains of his estate, a dogged police detective investigates – and uncovers the shocking truth about this well-heeled family.

Killer Whale: Australia’s Megapod (26 August)

Documentary Series. Narrated by acclaimed actor Richard Roxburgh, follow the awe-inspiring story of a unique group of killer whales in this rare glimpse into nature’s most formidable hunters. Join Australia’s leading killer whale scientists, Dr Rebecca Wellard, John Totterdell and Dr Isabella Reeves, as they unravel the secrets of this extraordinary pod in this one-off special documentary.

Grand Designs NZ Season 9 (28 August)

Grand Designs NZ. Image: TVNZ1. Streaming on ABC iview.

Documentary Series. Grand Designs NZ returns as host Tom Webster follows another group of aspirational New Zealanders on their daring, determined and sometimes perilous journeys to build the residential homes of their dreams.

BritBox streaming August 2025:

Nature’s Great Migrations (5 Aug)

Documentary series. Featuring Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry and Thomas Fritsch, this series follows animals on their epic journeys around the planet.

One Night In… (6 Aug)

Reality series. Guests get the chance to spend a night at some of Britain’s most exciting attractions with no other visitors around, with Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Love In A Cold Climate (7 Aug)

Miniseries. Three young aristocratic women find love while the world around them trundles towards war. Starring Alan Bates, Anna Popplewell and Jemima Rooper.

DI Ray Season 2 (8 Aug)

DI Ray Season 2. Image: BritBox. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Kicking off two months after DI Ray’s suspension, Season 2 throws her straight back into a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting kills a young nurse and a prominent crime boss. Tension ignites between rival gangs, forcing DI Ray to navigate a complex web of crime to uncover the truth before a gang war erupts.

Starring Parminder Nagra, Gemma Whelan and Sam Baker-Jones. Watch the trailer.

The Blue Planet Season 2 (12 Aug)

Documentary series. The rich tapestry of life in the world’s oceans is back in the sights of David Attenborough for the return of this landmark nature series.

Lost And Found in the Lakes (13 Aug)

Series. The series will follow Helen and her team of experts as they attempt to reunite people with the treasured possessions they’d feared were gone forever, capturing the drama and suspense of uncovering the lost items, as well as talking to the people who have an emotional connection to both the area and the items lost. Presented by Helen Skelton.

Fear (14 August)

Series. Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjli Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children. At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more sinister.

Unforgotten Season 5 (21 August)

Unforgotten Season 5. Image: BritBox. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Human remains are discovered in a newly renovated historical property in West London. But is this a murder dating back to the 1930s or has the body been disposed of more recently? Sanjeev Bhaskar is back to lead the team alongside Sinéad Keenan, who plays his new partner DCI James.

Professor T Season 4 (28 August)

Series. Ben Miller returns as Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, to assist the police in solving crime.

The series kicks off six months after the events of the previous season and delves into the confrontation of a new wave of dangerous crimes in Cambridge, whilst romantic trysts blur the lines between professional and personal relationships.

Starring Ben Miller, Frances De La Tour and Juliet Aubrey.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: streaming August 2025:

Small Town Security Series 1-3 (1 August) – AMC+

Series. The acclaimed AMC series explores a small, family-run security and private investigation company in Ringgold, Georgia called JJK Security. Sometimes hilarious and sometimes poignant, the show captures the day-to-day business of the curiously entertaining and oddly compelling characters that inhabit this world.

All the Gods in the Sky (4 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Caring for his disabled sister on an isolated French farm, guilt-ridden Simon seeks supernatural means to free them both from their physical constraints. Watch the trailer.

I Saw the Face of the Devil (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

FIlm. In a small town in norther Poland, Majka, 18, is experiencing feelings that are out of the ordinary. She is convinced that she is possessed, so decides to meet Father Marek, an exorcist priest.

Never Have I Ever (11 August) – AMC+ & Shudder

Film. Sam, a struggling writer, faces pressure to repay an advance. His day spirals as he loses his wallet, experiences break-ins, and a chance encounter leads to unexpected events, further complicating his predicament and deadline.

True Crime Story: Smugshot (14 August) – AMC+

True Crime Story: Smugshot. Image: AMC. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Smugshot is a true crime anthology series that spotlights privileged individuals involved in elaborate criminal behavior. Whether in pursuit of revenge or riches, status or glory, freedom or fame, each of these law-breakers cling to their entitlement in spite of having more to lose than to gain. In the premiere episode, ‘Aussie Abduction,’ a romantic picnic quickly turns into a nightmare when a young couple goes missing. Clues point to a satanic cult, but an even more absurd motive is revealed, leaving them naked and wandering the Australian outback with a slim chance of survival.

Nelly Knows Mysteries (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Film. When advice columnist Nelly finds her childhood friend Dahlia’s boyfriend dead, she joins detective Hogan to help find the killer. However, as suspicions creep in, Dahlia becomes a prime suspect.

DI Ray Series 2 (18 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. Series two of DI Ray sees Parminder Nagra’s titular detective thrust into another sensitive and high-profile case. This time, she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Deb’s House Series 2 (22 August) – AMC+

Series. Music mogul Deb Antney is on a quest for the next female R&B superstar. This season, she is backed by an all-star lineup of famed artists who know what it takes to make it to the top. Stepping in to share their wisdom, tough love, and game-changing industry insight are: Waka Flocka Flame, rapper and entrepreneur bringing his no-nonsense industry perspective; LeLee Lyons, founding member of the legendary R&B group SWV and champion of women in music; and Keke Wyatt, the platinum-selling vocal powerhouse known for her raw talent and unforgettable runs.

Tornado (22 August) – AMC+

Film. Set in the rugged landscape of 1790s Britain, Tornado is a young and determined Japanese woman who finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s traveling puppet Samurai show crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar. Starring Kôki, Tim Roth, and Jack Lowdon. Watch the trailer.

HIP Series 4 (25 August) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

HIP. Image: AMC. Streaming August 2025.

Series. Morgane is 38 years old, has three children, two exes and an IQ of 160; her destiny as a cleaner is turned upside-down when her extraordinary abilities are spotted by the police who offer her a job as a consultant. Starring Audrey Fleurot.

