World-building for grown-ups: Phantom Peak’s creators on immersion, innovation and why fun matters

The minds behind the UK’s award-winning Phantom Peak immersive experience land at REMIX Sydney.
29 May 2025 12:42
David Burton
A group of spectators surround a body of water in an immersive theatre experience by Phatom Peak.

Phantom Peak’s award-winning immersive experiences are coming to REMIX Sydney. Image: Alistair Veryard Photography.

For many in the creative industries, the path forward lies not just in what we make, but how audiences engage with it. For Nick Moran and Glen Hughes, co-founders of the UK’s Phantom Peak – named ‘Best Global Immersive Experience’ by online attractions resource Blooloop – that means building entire worlds.

Moran and Hughes are keynote speakers at this year’s REMIX Summit Sydney (12–13 June), a flagship event exploring the intersection of culture, technology and entrepreneurship. Held at the Australian National Maritime Museum and Luna Park Sydney, the two-day summit will feature more than 50 speakers from across the global creative economy, including BBC Studios’ Bluey’s World, Musée d’Orsay (France), Aviva Studios (UK), the Museum of Popular Culture in Seattle (MoPOP), the Royal Opera House, Musée d’Orsay, BBC Studios, Australian War Memorial and the Powerhouse Museum.

Speaking with ArtsHub, Moran reflects on why the moment is ripe for immersive storytelling. “This feels like a kind of renaissance,” Moran says. “There’s been a shift from passive to active, from watching to doing. People want to step into stories, not just observe them.”

What is Phantom Peak?

Set in a sprawling, steampunk-meets-wild-west town, Phantom Peak blends live actors, game mechanics, theatre and technology to deliver an open-world experience unlike any other. Visitors explore via interactive quests, unlock secrets using the Jonassist app and uncover a living mythology that evolves every season.

Phantom Peak is designed as a repeatable, dynamic world. With ten unique storylines each season and new content every few months, the creators have built what Moran calls “an ecosystem, not a one-off”.

“Post-COVID audiences crave presence, not just proximity,” he says. “They want experiences that reward effort and emotional engagement – where their decisions matter.”

A rise in participatory storytelling

Immersive experiences and escape rooms have seen a surge in recent years, part of a wider trend in what’s being called the ‘Experience Economy’. From immersive art galleries to site-specific theatre and game-inspired events, audiences are seeking connection, agency and adventure.

“In a world that’s increasingly digital and isolated, these experiences offer the opposite – play, discovery and togetherness,” Hughes explains. “They’re physical, real, and you get to live a story rather than just hear it.”

Moran adds: “It’s play for grown-ups, but it’s also a return to something ancient – storytelling as an embodied, communal act.”

What to expect at REMIX Summit Sydney

Now in its 10th year, REMIX Summit continues to lead conversations around the future of the creative industries. This year’s line-up includes thought leaders from AI, arts institutions, festivals, urban planning and experience design.

Moran’s keynote will explore the underlying systems behind immersive environments – how narrative depth, modular design and user agency come together to shape long-lasting, scalable models.

“It’s easy to burn out in this field if you’re always chasing novelty,” he says. “We’ll be talking about how you design a world that can evolve – something that’s not just artistically rich but commercially sustainable.”

He adds, “Let’s escape. Let’s play. Let’s have fun. We all deserve it.”

REMIX Sydney will take place 12–13 June 2025 at the Australian National Maritime Museum and Luna Park, Sydney. In-person and digital on-demand tickets are available.ArtsHub readers receive an exclusive 25% discount with the code AH25. Find more information and book here

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

