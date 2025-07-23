SWELL Sculpture Festival 2025: the Queensland favourite will shine even brighter this spring

When asked what makes SWELL Sculpture Festival (SWELL) different to the landscape of outdoor sculptural festivals, Co-Founder and Artistic Director Natasha Edwards tells ArtsHub that, ‘it’s in the curation.’

For the first time in its 23-year history, SWELL will expand its footprint this September – both the number of artworks presented and the distance the festival will span. Now a trail of 1.5km (formerly 1km) of prime ocean front landscape, it will allow more than 80 artworks by emerging and established artists to pepper the coastline.

‘Currumbin Beach has been hit with major storms and is constantly changing – you now you’re on that frontier with climate change and we have to embrace it, working closely with our artists to ensure this beautiful site is considered and fully activated,’ explains Edwards.

She continues that many of this year’s selected artworks, ‘dive deep into the urgent realities of our planet, with a powerful focus on climate change and its delicate balance,’ adding that creatures of the natural world are popular subjects for both the artists and SWELL visitors.

‘Many of the works also reflect what’s unfolding in our society – the transformation of our urban spaces, the pressures of population growth, and the impact on wildlife and fragile ecosystems. These are issues that resonate deeply, and our visitors rare drawn to those conversations.’

No theme allows for greater creative freedom

‘What makes us different to other events is that we don’t set the theme, so that artists have full freedom when creating their sculptures,’ says Edwards. ‘We’re very excited to produce and to curate this body of works each year.’

Edwards says the southern end of the Gold Coast still has this, ‘unique, sophisticated, grassroots vibe – and people are searching for that experience. They’re looking for something a little bit different. We’re a destination event, an outdoor sculpture exhibition, and each year people become part of our story.’

She adds: ‘And when they leave, that’s what they take with them – the beauty of this environment and a very unique engagement.’

While today many arts events focus on that immersive engagement – responding to audiences – it also points to a lesser discussed feeling, as the outcome of seeing art.

‘There’s also the feeling of absence,’ explains Edwards. ‘Afterwards, when it’s all packed away, it’s like, “I went to that, I was part of that, I remember seeing that.” You carry that energy into your conversations, and into other thought processes that can shift your perspective in unexpected ways. That’s the power — and the importance — of having exhibitions in public spaces.’

More than an outdoor gallery

Al Phemister, ‘Dandelion Series’, installation view SWELL Sculpture Festival 2024. Photo: Leximagery

SWELL is not only a stunning public art trail along the ocean front, it is also a Fringe Festival with performance art, live music, and an educational kid’s program. There is also a gallery of over 50 small sculptures exhibited, and pop up exhibitions around the city at the Oasis and Pacific Fair shopping centers, and locally around Currumbin.

‘This year’s invited sculptor is the remarkable South Korean-born artist Jina Lee, who exhibited in SWELL 2014, and now returns with a stunning marble piece. She’s exceptional,’ says Edwards. ‘Jina won the SWELL Sculpture Artist Peer Award back in 2014, and has since expanded her portfolio impressively, sharing her work on a global stage. We’re incredibly proud to welcome her back this year.’

Already online, people can start planning their visit. Edwards tells ArtsHub, ‘We’re already seeing an urgency from people booking, excited for the expansion of the site, from Currumbin Beach to Flat Rock Tugun.’

‘For 23 years, SWELL has woven the heart and soul of arts and culture here on the Gold Coast,’ she concludes. ‘It’s the start of spring, encouraging people plan their holidays around SWELL, and we love that.’

SWELL Sculpture Festival 2025 will stretch from Currumbin Beach to the start of Tugun. The 10 days of outdoor festival will run between 12-21 September 2025.