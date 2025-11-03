Spektrix: the CRM system that combines ticketing, marketing and fundraising functions

‘From the conversations we have had so far, it feels like there are many organisations that want to bring their ticketing in-house. Previously they’ve outsourced, but now they want to own their data and have more control over their operation,’ explains Charlie Whitworth, a Melbourne-based Business Expansion Lead for UK-based company Spektrix.

‘We’ve had other conversations where there is a desire to have a CRM [Customer Relationship Management system] that links to their ticketing, marketing and fundraising – so Spektrix having that all within one single system is making people’s ears perk up,’ he adds.

Spektrix, which unites marketing, ticketing, fundraising and CRM technology in the one integrated platform, is the system of choice for arts and culture organisations across the UK, including the Barbican Centre in London, Chichester Festival Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse and Edinburgh International Festival. It’s also extremely popular with Canadian companies and is quickly winning over US clients, too. The industry-leading Spektrix system is now also available in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Spektrix has already been adapted by Sydney’s Pinchgut Opera, with The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland following suite in November. Both organisations, together with a third that’s about to join the Spektrix cohort, are ably supported by Whitworth (who relocated to Melbourne from the UK a couple of months ago) and his colleague Samantha ‘Sam’ Bagwell, originally from the US.

In between numerous visits to Sydney and embracing Melbourne culture (everything from Fringe to footy, coffee and food culture included), the pair have been meeting with a range of local arts organisations and venues and learning about the similarities and differences between Australia and their respective homes.

Noting that subscriptions are important both here and in the US, unlike the UK, Whitworth notes: ‘It feels like arts funding is in a better place in Australia than in the UK, and it’s interesting to keep learning more about how that works in practice. It’s certainly a big contrast to the US, which relies on philanthropic giving and commercial models.’

Bagwell says, ‘It’s been interesting to see how similar things are across the different regions I’ve worked in. Specifically comparing it to what I’ve experienced in the US and Canada, there remains such a big emphasis on loyalty and advocacy – especially coming from individuals as it seems funding can be unpredictable in all regions.’

Whitworth observes that one of the common drivers for their conversations with Australian arts and entertainment venues is the need for companies to have access to a system possessing powerful marketing and fundraising functionality, but which is easy to use and will grow revenue – and do so efficiency.

Bagwell agrees, saying: ‘When you’re able to actually see what your audience wants, it makes it easier to make better decisions – from a better website that’s easier to use, emails that give audiences the information they need, or even being able to see what shows you should program. Having a system that brings all of that together make an organization more effective and is better able to serve their community,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Spektrix: integrated functionality with training on hand

The ticketing, marketing, loyalty and philanthropy functionality in Spektrix provides users with a complete picture of every customer to help build revenue and reattendance – and Whitworth and Bagwell are on hand to provide partners with the support, training, and guidance to ensure they get the most from Spektrix’s integrated platform.

‘We’re partners and we’re working toward a shared vision,’ Bagwell says. ‘We want everyone to have access to arts and culture and we can only be successful if we work together to ensure organisations are reaching their full potential [and] maximising their impact. We want to invest the time and consultancy to make sure organizations can actually use all of the tools and features in Spektrix, so they can get the best results and better serve their communities.’

Whitworth explains that everything from technology to training and support is included in a single Spektrix service charge, making it easier for partnering organisations to budget and get best value from the company’s software. ‘And we’ll work with each organisation to get them up and running, migrate their data securely, and take time to understand their needs and guide them to the features and best practices that can help them achieve their ambitions,’ he says.

‘We know 2026 is going to be a really big year for us in Australia and New Zealand – and the most exciting element for me is working with all those organisations to help them prosper,’ Whitworth concludes.

